Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect Popeye Williams

Recruiting never stops, and on Monday, Hoosier State prospect Popeye Williams announced an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers.

247Sports currently rates Williams, a defensive end from Westfield, Ind., as a three-star recruit for the 2022 class. That particular recruiting service, along with Rivals, both report eight offers for the standout heading into his junior season.

Power Five schools that have reportedly presented opportunities at the next level include two Big Ten programs in Wisconsin and Penn State, along with Kentucky from the SEC.

Both recruiting services also project Williams as a weakside defensive end.

Looking at his sophomore film, he has the ability to get into the backfield --whether to sack the quarterback, cause errant throws or record a tackle for loss after a handoff. At the high-school level heading into his junior year, he appears to already have the skill set to get around quickly off the edge and disengage on blocks with his listed 6'2, 225-pound frame.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin offered another 2022 defensive lineman in Greenwood (IN) Center Grove standout Caden Curry.

Ricardo Hallman Commitment Coverage from AllBadgers.com

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Be sure to follow AllBadgers.com on both Twitter and Facebook!