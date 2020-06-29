AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect Popeye Williams

Jake Kocorowski

Recruiting never stops, and on Monday, Hoosier State prospect Popeye Williams announced an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers.

247Sports currently rates Williams, a defensive end from Westfield, Ind., as a three-star recruit for the 2022 class. That particular recruiting service, along with Rivals, both report eight offers for the standout heading into his junior season.

Power Five schools that have reportedly presented opportunities at the next level include two Big Ten programs in Wisconsin and Penn State, along with Kentucky from the SEC.

Both recruiting services also project Williams as a weakside defensive end.

Looking at his sophomore film, he has the ability to get into the backfield --whether to sack the quarterback, cause errant throws or record a tackle for loss after a handoff. At the high-school level heading into his junior year, he appears to already have the skill set to get around quickly off the edge and disengage on blocks with his listed 6'2, 225-pound frame.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin offered another 2022 defensive lineman in Greenwood (IN) Center Grove standout Caden Curry.

Ricardo Hallman Commitment Coverage from AllBadgers.com

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Be sure to follow AllBadgers.com on both Twitter and Facebook!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Wisconsin LB Chris Borland Selected to BTN All-Decade Team

The former Badger 'backer gets the nod by the BTN voters.

Jake Kocorowski

Jonathan Taylor Selected to BTN's All-Decade Team

Much deserved honors for the former Wisconsin running back.

Jake Kocorowski

'America, Realigned': Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Great Midwest Conference

John Bohnenkamp and I discuss how the Hawkeyes and Badgers could fare in the Great Midwest Conference.

Jake Kocorowski

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Wisconsin Fall?

Pat Forde reconfigured FBS programs into 10 conferences. Where do the Badgers stand in his Great Midwest Conference, and would they be favorites?

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Jack Sanborn in 2020

A new series starts on Monday, just two weeks out from the NCAA-approved preseason schedule. Just what would a standout, standard and subpar seasons look for particular Badgers?

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: June 28

We got everything from national news down to the Big Ten, ACC, SEC and more!

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Potential Walk-On Contributors Next Season

Where there are some questions for the Badgers in 2020, could some current or former walk-ons emerge to make an impact?

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

A couple of commitments, some recruits heading elsewhere, and some new offers. Let's break it all down!

Jake Kocorowski

Justin Taphorn Announces Commitment to Wisconsin as a Walk-On

Another walk-on for Greg Gard and his class of 2020.

Jake Kocorowski

Frank Kaminsky Named BTN Big Ten All-Decade Player of the 2010s

What's your favorite Frank Kaminsky memory?

Jake Kocorowski