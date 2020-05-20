AllBadgers
Recruiting Rankings for Wisconsin's 2021 Football Class

Jake Kocorowski

Recruiting has picked up for many programs across the college football landscape during the past couple of months. Many prospects for the 2021 class have given oral commitments, especially to a few programs within the Big Ten..

Where do the Wisconsin Badgers rank, with their 10 scholarship commitments right now, through all of this as we begin to head into the summer months and the recruiting dead period extended until June 30th at the very least?

AllBadgers breaks down where UW's 2021 football class sits according to both 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals as of the morning of May 20, as we look at the Badgers' national and conference rankings, among other "stats."

247Sports Composite

 National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Avg. Recruit Rating

Wisconsin

No. 18

No. 7

3

7

0.8865

  • Highest-rated recruit: Offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel (four-stars, .9423)
  • Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Minnesota (No. 8), Iowa (No. 10), Michigan (No. 12), Maryland (No. 14), Penn State (No. 15)

Rivals

National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Avg. Star Rating per Recruit

Wisconsin

20

8

2

8

3.2

Things to note

  • So within these rankings, it is worth reiterating that Wisconsin currently has 10 verbal commitments. All of the conference programs ahead of the Badgers currently have more players in the class, which can obviously add to their rankings. 
  • Looking at 247Sports' composite rankings, Wisconsin's average rating sits at 0.8865, which is even better than the two previous, highly-heralded classes in 2019 (0.8786) and 2020 (0.8782). Depending upon whom decides to play for UW in the coming months up until the national signing day events in December and February, the Badgers are once again in position to show they can be at or near the top 25 in the nation in this key area.
