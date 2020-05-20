Recruiting Rankings for Wisconsin's 2021 Football Class

Recruiting has picked up for many programs across the college football landscape during the past couple of months. Many prospects for the 2021 class have given oral commitments, especially to a few programs within the Big Ten..

Where do the Wisconsin Badgers rank, with their 10 scholarship commitments right now, through all of this as we begin to head into the summer months and the recruiting dead period extended until June 30th at the very least?

AllBadgers breaks down where UW's 2021 football class sits according to both 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals as of the morning of May 20, as we look at the Badgers' national and conference rankings, among other "stats."

247Sports Composite

National Ranking Big Ten Ranking No. of Four-Star Commits No. of Three-Star Commits Avg. Recruit Rating Wisconsin No. 18 No. 7 3 7 0.8865

Highest-rated recruit: Offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel (four-stars, .9423)

(four-stars, .9423) Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Minnesota (No. 8), Iowa (No. 10), Michigan (No. 12), Maryland (No. 14), Penn State (No. 15)

Rivals

National Ranking Big Ten Ranking No. of Four-Star Commits No. of Three-Star Commits Avg. Star Rating per Recruit Wisconsin 20 8 2 8 3.2

Highest-rated recruit: Benzschawel (four-stars, No. 150 player overall in the country); safety Hunter Wohler (four-stars, No. 154 player overall)

(four-stars, No. 154 player overall) Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Michigan (No. 7), Iowa (No. 8), Minnesota (No. 9), Penn State (No. 14), Rutgers (No. 17), Maryland (No. 18)

Things to note

So within these rankings, it is worth reiterating that Wisconsin currently has 10 verbal commitments. All of the conference programs ahead of the Badgers currently have more players in the class, which can obviously add to their rankings.