Updated Wisconsin Football Recruiting Rankings as of May 26
Jake Kocorowski
As we head into the home stretch of the month of May and look towards the summer months, AllBadgers.com looks at the three recruiting services and where Wisconsin currently ranks in each for its 2021 class.
With the commitment of tight end Jack Pugh on Monday afternoon but the recruiting dead period continuing through June 30, where do the Badgers exactly stand?
247Sports composite rankings, ESPN and Rivals all have Wisconsin inside their Top 20 as of the morning of May 26.
247Sports Composite
National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Avg. Recruit Rankings
Wisconsin
No. 17
No. 8
4
7
0.8871
- No. of four-star commits: J.P. Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman, Hunter Wohler, Jack Pugh
- Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Michigan (No. 6), Minnesota (No. 9), Iowa (No. 10), Maryland (No. 13), Penn State (No. 15), Rutgers (No. 16)
ESPN
- Four-star commits: J.P. Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman, Hunter Wohler, Jack Pugh
- ESPN 300 recruits: Mahlman (No. 182), Benzschawel (No. 209), Wohler (No. 292)
- Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Minnesota (No. 8), Maryland (No. 12), Iowa (No. 13), Michigan (No. 14), Penn State (No. 16)
Rivals
National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Avg. Star Rating
Wisconsin
T-19
8
2
9
3.18
- Four-star commits: J.P. Benzschawel, Hunter Wohler
- Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Michigan (No. 5), Minnesota (No. 9), Iowa (No. 10), Rutgers (No. 12), Penn State (No. 15), Maryland (No. 18)
Thoughts/Disclaimers
- Note: It is still very early on, and every day, these recruiting rankings can update depending upon commitments, announced de-commitments, and modified player rankings.
- Of the conference teams ahead of Wisconsin in these recruiting services' respective rankings, all have more commitments. The Badgers are the closest to the Nittany Lions (12) in terms of number of players for the 2021 class.