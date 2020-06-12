AllBadgers
Updated Look at Wisconsin's Recruiting Rankings

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's 2021 football recruiting class has increased by four in the last two-and-a-half weeks, giving the team quite the momentum as we enter the summer months. Tight end Jack Pugh, defensive lineman Mike Jarvis, and projected outside linebackers Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers all have announced their decisions to join Paul Chryst's program since Memorial Day.

That has bumped up the Badgers considerably in the recruiting rankings from the perspective of a couple of well-known services. 

AllBadgers.com breaks down where UW's 2021 football class sits according to both 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals as of the morning of June 12. Take a look at where the Badgers stand both nationally and within the conference.

247Sports Composite

National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Avg. Recruiting Ranking

Wisconsin

12

4

5

9

0.8865

  • Highest-rated recruit: Offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel (four-stars, .9424)
  • Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Michigan (No. 6), Iowa (No. 9) 
  • Other Big Ten schools in 247Sports composite Top 25: Minnesota (No. 13), Maryland (No. 15), Penn State (No. 19), Rutgers (No. 20)

Rivals

National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Avg. Star Rating

Wisconsin

15

6

3

10

3.14

