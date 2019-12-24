AllBadgers
Breaking Down Wisconsin's Recruiting Classes' Rankings in the Paul Chryst Era

Jake Kocorowski

With all the recruiting news in the past two weeks for the Wisconsin Badgers -- as the 2020 early signing period netted 19 scholarship players and two walk-ons, along with three verbal commitments for the 2021 class -- AllBadgers.com breaks down the recent classes during the Paul Chryst era.

Looking at both Rivals and 247Sports composite team rankings -- two of the premier recruiting services I look at regularly -- here are the year-by-year breakdowns from Chryst's first class in 2015 (after taking over for the departing Gary Andersen) up through the next cycle for 2021. All years are linked for both sites as well for viewers' further reading.

Please note, the 2020 and obviously the 2021 recruiting classes still are not complete. Though many signed last week, Wisconsin still may have an opportunity to land other recruits down the road during the official 2020 National Signing Day on Feb. 5.

Despite it being very early for the 2021 cycle and the fluidity of rankings changing daily based on news from other programs, Wisconsin has started off that class in impressive fashion.

AllBadgers.com will look at these with more analysis in the weeks to come, but for now, here is the data.

247Sports Composite Rankings

Year
National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Signees
No. of Four or Five-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Avg. Rating

41

6

19

1

18

0.8550

35

6

24

3

21

0.8496

39

7

18

2

15

0.8582

45

9

20

1

19

0.8648

29

6

19

3

16

0.8786

26

5

19

4

15

0.8716

5

2

5

3

5

0.8851

Rivals

Year
National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Signees
No. of Four- or Five-Star Signees
No. of Three-Star Signees
Avg. Star Rating

37

5

19

3

12

2.95

35

25

4

19

3.08

35

18

5

10

3.11

40

20

1

19

3.05

27

19

6

12

3.26

32

19

4

13

3.11

5

8

2

5

3.13

