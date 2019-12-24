With all the recruiting news in the past two weeks for the Wisconsin Badgers -- as the 2020 early signing period netted 19 scholarship players and two walk-ons, along with three verbal commitments for the 2021 class -- AllBadgers.com breaks down the recent classes during the Paul Chryst era.

Looking at both Rivals and 247Sports composite team rankings -- two of the premier recruiting services I look at regularly -- here are the year-by-year breakdowns from Chryst's first class in 2015 (after taking over for the departing Gary Andersen) up through the next cycle for 2021. All years are linked for both sites as well for viewers' further reading.

Please note, the 2020 and obviously the 2021 recruiting classes still are not complete. Though many signed last week, Wisconsin still may have an opportunity to land other recruits down the road during the official 2020 National Signing Day on Feb. 5.

Despite it being very early for the 2021 cycle and the fluidity of rankings changing daily based on news from other programs, Wisconsin has started off that class in impressive fashion.

AllBadgers.com will look at these with more analysis in the weeks to come, but for now, here is the data.

247Sports Composite Rankings

Year National Ranking Big Ten Ranking No. of Signees No. of Four or Five-Star Commits No. of Three-Star Commits Avg. Rating 2015 41 6 19 1 18 0.8550 2016 35 6 24 3 21 0.8496 2017 39 7 18 2 15 0.8582 2018 45 9 20 1 19 0.8648 2019 29 6 19 3 16 0.8786 2020 26 5 19 4 15 0.8716 2021 5 2 5 3 5 0.8851

Rivals