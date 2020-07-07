Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 7

Wisconsin's 2021 football recruiting class has increased by five since Memorial Day. Tight end Jack Pugh, defensive lineman Mike Jarvis, cornerback Ricardo Hallman and projected outside linebackers Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers all announced their respective decisions to join Paul Chryst's program from late May to late June.

That has elevated UW to be among the top 15 in the nation for this upcoming recruiting cycle, but other teams have also picked up pledges from some standout talent.

AllBadgers.com breaks down where UW's 2021 football class sits according to both 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals as of July 7. Take a look at where they stand both nationally and within the conference.

247Sports Composite

National Ranking Big Ten Ranking No. of Four-Star Commits No. of Three-Star Recruits Avg. Rating Wisconsin 14 3 5 10 0.8876

Highest-rated recruit: Offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel (four-stars, .9424, No. 127 player overall in the nation)

(four-stars, .9424, No. 127 player overall in the nation) Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Michigan (No. 8)

Other Big Ten schools in 247Sports composite Top 25: Iowa (No. 16) Maryland (No. 17), Minnesota (No. 18), Rutgers (No. 24)

Four-star recruits: Benzschawel, offensive lineman Riley Mahlman, Bollers, safety Hunter Wohler, tight end Jack Pugh

Rivals