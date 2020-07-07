AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 7

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's 2021 football recruiting class has increased by five since Memorial Day. Tight end Jack Pugh, defensive lineman Mike Jarvis, cornerback Ricardo Hallman and projected outside linebackers Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers all announced their respective decisions to join Paul Chryst's program from late May to late June.

That has elevated UW to be among the top 15 in the nation for this upcoming recruiting cycle, but other teams have also picked up pledges from some standout talent.

AllBadgers.com breaks down where UW's 2021 football class sits according to both 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals as of July 7. Take a look at where they stand both nationally and within the conference.

247Sports Composite

National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Recruits
Avg. Rating

Wisconsin

14

3

5

10

0.8876

  • Highest-rated recruit: Offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel (four-stars, .9424, No. 127 player overall in the nation)
  • Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Michigan (No. 8)
  • Other Big Ten schools in 247Sports composite Top 25: Iowa (No. 16) Maryland (No. 17), Minnesota (No. 18), Rutgers (No. 24)
  • Four-star recruits: Benzschawel, offensive lineman Riley Mahlman, Bollers, safety Hunter Wohler, tight end Jack Pugh

Rivals

National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Avg. Star Ranking

Wisconsin 

13

4

5

10

3.33

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Eric Burrell in 2020

Let's look at a player who will likely be a critical part of the Wisconsin secondary next season.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: Wisconsin Boasts O-Line Tradition; Fundraiser Updates

Plus, AllBadgers.com will be on the radio later on Tuesday morning! Find out when!

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Cole Van Lanen in 2020

Let's go to the offensive line and a veteran who is primed for a standout year.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Badgers in TBT: First Round Recap

Three former Wisconsin standouts move on, but one legend falls

Jake Kocorowski

TBT Live Thread: Ethan Happ, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer

Follow along as other former Badger competes in LIVE BASKETBALL!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Kind of a slow week, but let's take a quick look back at some recruiting news for the Badgers

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Ethan Happ, Team Hines Fall to Sideline Cancer

One and done for Team Hines, but fans got to see Ethan Happ back on the floor once again.

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Keeanu Benton in 2020

The sophomore nose tackle could be primed for a huge breakout season.

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Three Former Badgers Contribute to Big X Win Over D2

Live basketball is back, and a trio of former Wisconsin standouts move on to the next round.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin in Top 10 List of 2022 RB

A four-star back from Ohio places the Badgers among his top handful of programs.

Jake Kocorowski