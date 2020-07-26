AllBadgers
Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 26

Jake Kocorowski

As we approach August, Wisconsin's 2021 football recruiting class continues to rank among the top 20 in the nation. However, other programs have also picked up commits from some standout talent in this recruiting cycle.

With the weekend winding down, AllBadgers.com breaks down where UW's 2021 football class sits according to both 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals as of July 26. For those that follow this aspect of the program, take a look at where the Badgers stand both nationally and within the conference.

247Sports Composite

National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Average Rating

Wisconsin

15

3

5

10

0.8876

  • Highest-rated recruit: Offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel (four-stars, 0.9430 rating, No. 125 player overall, No. 15 offensive tackle in the nation)
  • Schools ahead of Wisconsin in Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Michigan (No. 8)
  • Other Big Ten schools in 247Sports composite Top 25: Iowa (No. 17), Maryland (No. 18), Minnesota (No. 22), Penn State (No. 25)
  • Four-star recruits: Benzschawel, offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (.9398 rating, No. 136 player overall, No. 18 offensive tackle in nation for 2021 class), outside linebacker T.J Bollers (0.9356 rating, No. 145 player overall, No. 8 weak-side defensive end), safety Hunter Wohler, (0.9290 rating, No. 192 player overall, No. 10 safety), tight end Jack Pugh (0.8929 rating, No. 328 player overall, No. 14 tight end)

Rivals

National Ranking
Big Ten Ranking
No. of Four-Star Commits
No. of Three-Star Commits
Average Star Rating

Wisconsin

17

4

5

10

3.33

