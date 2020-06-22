Reactions to Ricardo Hallman's Commitment to the Badgers
Jake Kocorowski
In the last four weeks, Wisconsin has secured commitments from five recruits for its class of 2021. The most recent public announcement came on Monday afternoon when Fort Lauderdale (FL) University School standout Ricardo Hallman declared his decision to play for the Big Ten West program.
Rivals rates Hallman as a four-star recruit and No. 28 cornerback in the 2021 class. 247Sports composite rankings designate him as a three-star prospect, the No. 585 player in the nation and the No. 44 player at his respective position group.
Of course, there was much rejoicing from several in the 2021 class, and of course the Wisconsin coaching staff last Wednesday before the commitment went public. As Hallman told AllBadgers.com earlier on Monday:
Last week, Ricardo Hallman jumped on a call with a significant amount of the Wisconsin coaching staff. He had good news.
"Coach (Bobby) April, Coach (Jim) Leonhard, Coach (Paul) Chryst, Coach Saeed (Khalif), all those guys and some other recruits," Hallman told AllBadgers.com on Monday morning about the attendees. "I think that was Wednesday night."
However, he tipped off the recruits earlier in the day prior to the chat.
"As soon as I told them, as soon as I said it in the Zoom call, everybody started going crazy," Hallman said. "Everybody started getting excited. Other recruits started screaming, 'Let's Go!'"
Let's take a look at some of the public reactions from Monday:
TE Jack Pugh
RB Loyal Crawford
OLB T.J. Bollers
Safety Hunter Wohler
QB Deacon Hill
ILB Jake Chaney
