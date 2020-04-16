AllBadgers
Wisconsin OL Commit Riley Mahlman to Play in 2021 All-American Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

Another year, another Wisconsin recruit being selected to play in a prestigious prep all-star game.

On Tuesday, offensive lineman Riley Mahlman announced he "committed' to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl that is set to take place in early January.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Mahlman is a four-star recruit, the No. 163 player overall and No. 20 offensive tackle in the nation for the 2021 class. The service's standalone rankings currently hold him in even higher regard as the No. 58 recruit and No. 8 player at his position in the country. 

In recent years, Badgers like Cole Van Lanen, Garrett Rand, Graham Mertz, Logan Brown, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Jalen Berger were selected to participate in the game.

According to the All-American Bowl website, the annual event will once again take place on Jan. 9, 2021 inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex.

Mahlman, whose junior Hudl film lists him at 6'8 and 270 pounds, announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Sept. 22, 2019. He is currently part of a 10-person class of Wisconsin verbal commits that ranks No. 6 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

