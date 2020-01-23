AllBadgers
2020 LB Riley Nowakowski Commits to Wisconsin as Preferred Walk-On

Jake Kocorowski

On Wednesday evening, in-state linebacker Riley Nowakowski announced his verbal commitment to Wisconsin. He confirmed to AllBadgers.com later that night that he accepted a preferred walk-on offer. That particular opportunity was initially reported by BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara in July.

Both 247Sports and Rivals designate Nowakowski as an outside linebacker prospect at the college level, and the latter reports 15 offers for the Milwaukee Wis. (Marquette University High School) standout. Those include opportunities from Northern Illinois, Air Force, Army, Navy, South Dakota State and a few Ivy League programs.

According to WisSports.net, Nowakowski recorded 126 tackles -- 29 for loss -- along with three sacks and four forced fumbles during his senior season in 2019. He also claimed the Wisconsin Sports Network's "John Anderson Award" given annually to "the most outstanding senior linebacker in Wisconsin."

UW announced two walk-on signees during the 2020 early signing period -- offensive lineman Sean Timmis, a high school teammate of Nowakowski's at Marquette, along with long snapper Duncan McKinley. 

Marquette University High School has produced recent Badgers such as former walk-on turned NFL running back Dare Ogunbowale, and twin brother linebackers Marcus and Michael Trotter.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun Reportedly Standing Out at the 2020 Senior Bowl

A roundup of media coverage of the Badgers' 'backer in Mobile.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 QB Brady Allen Receives Offer No. 5 from Wisconsin

Quick chat with the Hoosier State signal caller.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Discuss Win vs. Nebraska

More interview highlights from the win over the Huskers.

Jake Kocorowski

Coach on 2021 Wisconsin OL Commit Riley Mahlman: A "Matchup Nightmare"

A chat with Lakeville South's head coach about the future Badger.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Nebraska

A trio of takeaways from the home win.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Give us your thoughts on the game in the comments field below!

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin DE J.J. Watt to Host Saturday Night Live

The former Badger gets his shot at hosting one of TV's biggest shows.

Jake Kocorowski

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

All the info you need to catch the action inside the Kohl Center

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin to learn from Michigan State loss

Some takeaways from a rough road loss to the Spartans.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Michigan State

Follow along and tell us your thoughts on the game in the comments section!

Jake Kocorowski

