2020 LB Riley Nowakowski Commits to Wisconsin as Preferred Walk-On

On Wednesday evening, in-state linebacker Riley Nowakowski announced his verbal commitment to Wisconsin. He confirmed to AllBadgers.com later that night that he accepted a preferred walk-on offer. That particular opportunity was initially reported by BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara in July.

Both 247Sports and Rivals designate Nowakowski as an outside linebacker prospect at the college level, and the latter reports 15 offers for the Milwaukee Wis. (Marquette University High School) standout. Those include opportunities from Northern Illinois, Air Force, Army, Navy, South Dakota State and a few Ivy League programs.

According to WisSports.net, Nowakowski recorded 126 tackles -- 29 for loss -- along with three sacks and four forced fumbles during his senior season in 2019. He also claimed the Wisconsin Sports Network's "John Anderson Award" given annually to "the most outstanding senior linebacker in Wisconsin."

UW announced two walk-on signees during the 2020 early signing period -- offensive lineman Sean Timmis, a high school teammate of Nowakowski's at Marquette, along with long snapper Duncan McKinley.

Marquette University High School has produced recent Badgers such as former walk-on turned NFL running back Dare Ogunbowale, and twin brother linebackers Marcus and Michael Trotter.