Wisconsin and its assistant coaches continue to distribute offers to high school prospects as the last dead period ended earlier this month.

Honing in on the 2021 class specifically, UW handed out a few in the past couple of days. AllBadgers.com looks at three recruits, their offer sheets and their Hudl highlights as seen below.

DT Taleeq Robbins

A three-star projected defensive tackle by both 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, the Philadelphia (Imhotep Institute Charter High School) recruit tweeted the offer on Wednesday afternoon.

Rivals reports 21 offers so far for the 2021 lineman, including opportunities from Baylor, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas A & M and Virginia Tech, among others.

WR J. Michael Sturdivant

It appears assistant coach Ted Gilmore is targeting the Lone Star State again in offering the Flower Mound, Tex. (Marcus) wide receiver. Sturdivant tweeted the opportunity late Wednesday morning.

His Hudl profile lists him at 6'1 and 165 pounds. 247Sports and Rivals both designate the wide out as a three-star prospect. The former reports 15 offers from such Power Five programs like Arkansas, Cal, Florida State, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Purdue and TCU .

CB Robert Regan, Jr.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rate Regan as a three-star recruit with 12 offers. The two recruiting services show Arizona State, Florida, LSU, Oregon and Utah all have provided opportunities to play at the college level for the projected cornerback.

An Orange, Calif. (Lutheran), native, he is listed at 6'1 and 175 pounds on his Hudl profile with a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a 4.2-second shuttle time. Regan tweeted the offer from Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon.