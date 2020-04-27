AllBadgers
2021 S Rod Moore Jr. Releases Top 10; Wisconsin Offers TE Miles Campbell

Jake Kocorowski

With all the NFL Draft news breaking and analysis forthcoming, college football recruiting continued last week and Wisconsin continues to look to build its 2021 class

Late last week on April 24, safety Rod Moore Jr. released his top 10 programs via social media. Wisconsin, along with Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Pitt and Michigan State, made the list.

247Sports and Rivals both designate Moore as a high three-star safety for the 2021 class, and both recruiting services reported at least 25 offers for the Clayton, Ohio (Northmont) prospect. Those left out of the top group include Iowa, Kansas and Maryland.

Moore visited Wisconsin during its March 1 junior day and came away with an offer. He spoke about his visit with AllBadgers.com last month.

UW currently holds one safety in its class of 2021, four-star standout Hunter Wohler.

Wisconsin offers 2021 TE Miles Campbell

Also on Friday, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding), tight end Miles Campbell announced that he received an offer from the Badgers' coaching staff.

Like Moore, 247Sports and Rivals both rate Campbell as a high three-star prospect. The former reports 29 current offers that include Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and Tennessee.

247Sports' composite rankings designate him as the No. 17 tight end in the 2021 class.

Wisconsin currently does not boast a tight end in this next recruiting cycle. However, Hilliard, Ohio (Bradley) native Jack Pugh released his top six programs in late March -- including the Badgers as one of those schools.

If you have subscriptions to 247Sports or Rivals, you can read up on Campbell's thoughts there.

