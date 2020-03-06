Wisconsin in "Top Three, Top Five" for 2021 Safety Rod Moore after Junior Day Offer

Making the trip from Ohio, 2021 safety Rod Moore took in meetings, Wisconsin's football facilities, even a Badgers basketball win at the Kohl Center during his junior day festivities this past weekend.

He also left Madison with an offer.

That happened during a conversation with head coach Paul Chryst in his office during the unofficial visit.

“Well, walking up there (to the office) and I'm just like, ‘Ohh, I hope I'll give this offer. This is going to be big, going to be really big,' Moore told AllBadgers.com on Thursday. "Another part is telling me is like, 'He's going to offer me 'cause why would I go to the head coach's office just for him to tell me that he likes me?'

"When we got in there, we were just talking about everything, and he was telling me how he liked my film and on top of that, how people that he asked around my community and my teachers and all that, how I am as a person and everything. He said that that really checked a box for him. Then he told me that I have an offer from them, and it's not just about would I be a great fit for them now -- it's about if they would be a great fit for me if I wanted to go there or not. As soon as he said that, I couldn't stop smiling."

Before the meeting with Chryst, Moore detailed some of the activities taking place during the junior day. Meeting in UW's film room, those attending heard from academic, financial and recruiting staff -- along with Chryst himself talking about the program -- the visitors were split into offense and defense. Being a part of the latter group, Moore and others toured the locker room and football facilities and also took pictures with Wisconsin jerseys.

"Then after that, we went to the field and went into the weight room and got our height and weight, and everyone came back together," Moore said. "They gave us a presentation about how they do everything with weight gaining and like staying healthy and stuff. Then after that, we went up to eat lunch, and the defense was in their film room and offense in their film room."

About 20 minutes after eating, Moore received the notification to head up to Chryst's office and heard the good news. He was not the only player to receive an offer on Sunday, however. In fact, his fellow high school teammate, Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen, also was presented an opportunity to play at UW by the staff last weekend.

“When we walked back out, I told (Allen) that I got offered," Moore said. "Then he went back, and he came back down and told me that he got an offer. When we left, we were like, we really liked Wisconsin. We were thinking about like, what if we got to play with each other again? We just got an offer from that big school. It’s just like, dang we really liked that. We could get to play with each other again.”

Moore admitted that he did not know anything about Wisconsin before his trip, thinking it was "just an open-plain cornfield." Seeing the city, along with talking with the staff and the players surrounding the program popped out to him.

“The people there, they're real nice, especially the staff," Moore said. "They come off as great people, and they seem like they're welcoming, and they'll take you in under their wing. Then another thing is we did a players’ panel of the freshmen that were already there. After about 30 minutes, the parents left and it was just all the recruits and the players, and they were just talking to us like they knew us.

"That's something that I want, like a team that feels like my team back at home, and then I go up there and it's just the same bond and team, a brotherhood that I want to have with a team. That's really what stood out.”

2021 DB Rod Moore Courtesy of Rod Moore Jr.

Rated a three-star safety by 247Sports standalone rankings, Moore holds 18 offers according to that particular recruiting service. Maryland and Indiana are among the Big Ten programs to offer opportunities at the next level, while Pitt, Cincinnati, Duke and Georgia Tech have done the same.

Right before speaking with AllBadgers.com on Thursday, Moore also tweeted that he received an offer from Big 12 program Kansas.

Where does Wisconsin sit currently a few days after his trip to Madison?

“They're probably top three, top five," Moore said. "Them and I want to say Pittsburgh.”

Moving forward, it appears to be a busy spring shaping up for the Clayton, Ohio native with stops both in Big Ten and ACC country forthcoming.

“The 14th, me and Markus are going up to Michigan," Moore said. "The 21st, I go over to Pittsburgh. The 28th, I'm still trying to decide if I'm going to Purdue or not. Then the first week of April, I go to Ohio State, and then the 10th of April, I go to Georgia Tech’s spring game.”

As to what lies ahead down the road, Moore has some given some thoughts to official visits and when he would like to make a decision on his collegiate home.

“I think I might want to take at least two (officials) during the summer, and probably the last three during the season so I can get at least three game visits," Moore said. "It just depends on like the decision making. It just depends on how I feel about the college at the time. Like I would like to make a decision before the season so I don't have to worry about all that during the season, but if I don’t, then it’s just whenever.”