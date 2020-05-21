AllBadgers
Wisconsin Offers Two 2022 Projected Wide Receivers Sam Mbake, C.J. Williams

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's wide receiver room will be a position to watch next season on the field with a new position coach and players in potential new roles, but the Badgers also continue to look for prospects down the road.

On Wednesday afternoon, two 2022 projected wide outs announced offers from the Badgers just six minutes apart via social media. 

Sam Mbake first tweeted the news. The Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy recruit, whose Hudl film shows highlights from Kennesaw, Ga., is ranked a four-star receiver by both 247Sports' standalone rankings and Rivals. The former service designates him as the No. 189 player overall and No. 24 wide receiver in the country for the 2022 class.

In April, Mbake tweeted a graphic that showed his first 21 offers. 247Sports reports 23 already for the prep sophomore. Opportunities from Power Five schools include Florida, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee. Big Ten programs Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State and Penn State have done the same.

C.J. Williams

The Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei wide receiver also announced an offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday as well. Both 247Sports and Rivals rate him as a four-star recruit, and each service also reports 36 offers for the first-team All-Trinity league standout.

Among those reported schools include a who's who of Power Five powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State,  and Penn State.

Previous Badgers who came from the well-known high school prep powerhouse include tight end Kyle Penniston and nose tackle Olive Sagapolu, both of whom signed with UW as part of the class of 2015.

