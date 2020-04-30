AllBadgers
Wisconsin Offers 2021 WR Skyler Bell

Jake Kocorowski

On Wednesday, Wisconsin appeared to continue to extend its net in hopes of recruiting a wide receiver for its 2021 class. 

Skyler Bell announced on Wednesday evening that he received an offer from the Badgers. 247Sports and Rivals both designate the Watertown, Ct. (The Taft School), native as a three-star prospect. The latter recruiting service reports 14 offers for Bell, and on April 6, he announced his top six programs of Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Iowa, Rutgers and Wake Forest.

Three days ago on April 27, Bell tweeted that he would announce his commitment decision on May 20. Earlier this month, predictions from both 247Sports and Rivals experts favor the Hawkeyes.

Bell's junior Hudl film notes he caught 36 passes for 549 yards with eight receiving touchdowns. He also accumulated 316 kickoff return yards.

Wisconsin currently holds 10 commitments for the class of 2021, but none are projected to play wide receiver at the next level. Recently, Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill), native Jaylin Noel trimmed his list of six top schools from February -- which included UW -- down to two in Iowa State and Nebraska.

