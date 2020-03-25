Good news for the Badgers on Wednesday afternoon, as Littleton (Co.) Heritage wide receiver/tight end Terrance Ferguson announced his top 10 programs on Wednesday afternoon.

Wisconsin made the cut, along with Washington, Penn State, USC, Ohio State, Arizona State, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A & M and Tennessee.

Ferguson lists himself as a wide receiver and tight end on both his Twitter and Hudl profiles, though both 247Sports and Rivals designate him at the latter position. In his junior Hudl highlights as seen below, he boasts catching 54 receptions for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

247Sports composite and Rivals rate Ferguson as a four-star prospect. The latter recruiting service reports 27 offers for the Colorado native. Along with his top 10, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and USC are among other programs to offer opportunities to play at the next level.

Wisconsin does not yet have a verbal commitment at tight end for its class of 2021 that . However in the past two recruiting cycles, the Badgers have taken two signees at that position (Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff in 2019, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020).

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com