Wisconsin Offers 2022 OLB Tevarua Tafiti

Jake Kocorowski

On Tuesday, 2022 prospect Tevarua Tafiti announced via social media that Wisconsin extended him an offer to play at the next level.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Tafiti is ranked a four-star recruit, the No. 233 player and No. 22 outside linebacker in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. That recruiting service also reports nine offers that include Power 5 opportunities from Arizona State, Louisville, Michigan, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Wisconsin signed an outside linebacker from the state of Hawaii in four-star standout Nick Herbig for its 2020 class. 

2021 OL Commit J.P. Benzschawel Putting In Work Despite the Pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and schools moving online with their courses, a Badger 2021 commit still gets in some training. Grafton High School's Twitter account for football posted this video of J.P. Benzschawel finding a unique way to get a good workout in.

Benzschawel became Wisconsin's first commitment of the 2021 class in February of 2019. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all designate the Grafton, Wis., native as a four-star recruit.

247Sports composite rankings rates Benzschawel as the No. 128 player in the country and No. 17 offensive tackle for the 2021 class. He is the younger brother of former Badgers Beau and Luke Benzschawel.

