Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

It was another busy week for the Wisconsin Badgers on the recruiting trail with a significant four-star commitment for the 2021 football class and two new 2022 offers. However, it appears Greg Gard and his men's basketball program will have to continue its search for a point guard for this upcoming recruiting cycle. As always on these weekends, let's dive right into it.

OLB T.J. Bollers Commits to Wisconsin

On Thursday, Bollers announced his decision to play for head coach Paul Chryst, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, and the coaching staff.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate him as a four-star recruit. 247Sports composite rankings designate the Tiffin (IA) Clear Creek Amana product as the No. 147 player overall and No. 8 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

Rivals ranks him the highest out of the three recruiting services as the No. 98 player in the country. It also reports 21 offers for the newest Badger commit, which includes Power Five opportunities from Alabama, Nebraska, Penn State, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Texas A & M.

Later on Sunday, AllBadgers.com will publish an article with Bollers about his commitment to the program, how the team envisions using him, and which schools would have been in his top three. For now, check out other articles on the latest Badger edge-rushing prospect:

Two New Offers for 2022 Class

With the recent success Wisconsin has had with the 2021 recruiting cycle, it still continues to look ahead. This week alone, it offered two more 2022 talents in projected defensive lineman Caden Curry and tight end Micah Riley.

A Bellevue (NE) West product, Riley is rated a four-star talent by Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The former reports 12 offers overall, which includes chances to play at the next level from home-state Nebraska, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon and Penn State.

If that high school sounds familiar to the Wisconsin faithful, that is because a future Badger currently plays for the school in 2021 men's basketball commit Chucky Hepburn.

247Sports rates Curry as a four-star recruit, the No. 134 player overall and No. 4 defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals lists him as a strong-side defensive end).

The recruiting service reports 13 offers overall for the Greenwood (IN) Center Grove standout. Home-state schools Indiana and Purdue both have reportedly extended opportunities at the next level, along with other Power Five programs Arizona State, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State and West Virginia.

2021 Shooting Guard Louis Lesmond Off the Table

Wisconsin recently offered the Illinois native on June 3, but on Saturday, he announced his decision to play at Harvard. 247Sports rates Lesmond -- an Evanston, Ill. (Notre Dame College Prep), product -- as a four-star recruit, the No. 73 player overall and No. 15 shooting guard in the 2021 class.

UW's class of 2021 still ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings on June 14. The commits for this upcoming recruiting cycle include Hepburn, Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges and Yankton, S.D., forward Matthew Mors.