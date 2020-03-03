Wisconsin March 1 Junior Day Visitors

Now that the dead period has come and gone, Wisconsin gears up for not just spring football but also for more recruits to take in Madison and what the program has to offer.

On Sunday, the Badgers hosted another junior day, and many notable prep standouts came to UW -- and for that matter, a couple left with offers.

Through social media, here who has publicly noted they were at Wisconsin this past weekend.

2021 Recruits

T.J. Bollers

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rate Bollers as a four-star recruit for the next recruiting cycle.

Rivals currently designates him as the 97th player overall in the country, and 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the 140th recruit in the nation.

According to Rivals, Bollers holds 19 offers that include Alabama, Cal, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan and Texas A & M.

In the photos, Bollers is pictured with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst and outside linebackers coach Bobby April III.

Darryl Peterson

Also making the trip to Madison, like he told AllBadgers.com a few weeks ago, was the Arkon, Ohio (Archbishiop Hoban) native. Rated a high three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, the prep defensive end plays for the same high school that current UW fullback Quan Easterling played for.

It should be worth noting he took a picture with April, a sign he is likely being recruited as an outside linebacker. AllBadgers is slated to speak with Peterson later this week and will publish an article shortly thereafter about where Wisconsin sees him as a fit on its defense.

Rivals reports 11 offers for Peterson, including from Alabama (where he has visited already), Indiana, Michigan State and West Virginia.

Jack Pugh

247Sports composite rankings designate Pugh, a Hilliard, Ohio native, a four-star recruit, the No. 313 player overall and No. 13 tight end in the country. However, the service's standalone rankings view him in a higher light as the No. 151 prospect in the country overall and No. 6 tight end in the 2021 class.

Rivals reports 20 offer for Pugh. Among them include Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Virginia.

Marcus Allen

BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara reported (as well as Bucky's 5th Quarter) that the Clayton, Ohio (Northmont) wide receiver attended the junior day, a trip that also resulted in an offer.

At the moment, only 247Sports standalone rankings designate Allen with a star-rating as a three-star prospect with an 84 rating, but Rivals reports 20 offers for the receiver. Those include Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Virginia.

According to his junior film, Allen caught 51 passes for 1,099 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Rod Moore, Jr.

A teammate of Allen's at Northmont, Moore confirmed with AllBadgers.com on Tuesday morning that he was in town this past weekemd, something Bucky's 5th Quarter also reported previously. 247Sports' standalone rankings rate him as a three-star safety. Both that service and Rivals lists 15 offers, with Georgia Tech, Maryland, Northwestern and Pitt providing opportunities to play at the next level.

One of those 15 include Wisconsin, which he publicly announced on Sunday.

Moore's Hudl film boasts a junior season where the safety recorded 85 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. That film also notes a 4.41-second 40-yard dash.

Tyler Bittman

Bittman is ranked the No. 19 kicker in the nation for the 2021 class according to Kohl's Kicking.

Owen Konopacki

The Sun Prairie, Wis., native is rated a 4.5-star prospect by Chris Sailer Kicking.

2022 Recruits

Reggie Fleurima

Both 247Sports and Rivals already report 11 offers for the Naperville, Ill. (Central) wide receiver that includes several Big Ten programs.

2022 Jordan Anderson

The Joilet, Ill., running back visited Wisconsin as well.

Josh Burnham

The Traverse City, Mich. (Central), prep linebacker holds five offers, according to 247Sports. Wisconsin, Michigan State and Iowa have already presented early opportunities.