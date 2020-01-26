Wisconsin Offers 2022 In-State Standouts Jerry Cross, Billy Schrauth

With both the 2019 football season and a recent recruiting dead period over, Wisconsin's coaching staff has been busy traveling around the nation in visiting and offering recruits.

AllBadgers.com spoke with quarterback Brady Allen earlier this month about his recent offer from Wisconsin, but here are a few more prep players from the class of 2022 that have been extended opportunities to play in Madison at the next level.

With so many offers and recruiting news breaking, be sure to check out AllBadgers.com's coverage from the past week as well:

WR Jerry Cross

According to WisSports.net, the Milwaukee (Rufus King) product caught 28 passes for 533 yards and 11 touchdown passes as a sophomore in 2019. On Cross' Hudl profile, he is listed at 6'5 and 200 pounds.

This appears to be Cross' second FBS offer as Iowa State presented him the opportunity to play at the next level in October.

BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara and 247Sports' Allen Trieu ($) both recently spoke with Cross regarding the news.

OL/DL Billy Schrauth

Wisconsin has already offered 2022 projected offensive linemen Joe Brunner and Carson Hinzman, both of whom live in the Badger State but are already receiving out-of-state attention as well.

Now it appears Wisconsin has presented a scholarship opportunity to Schrauth, the Fond du Lac, Wis. (St. Mary's Springs), lineman as announced on Feb. 23.

Based on Schrauth's Hudl highlights, he played on both sides of the ball during his sophomore year on way to WFCA small school honorable mention state honors. He also received his first FBS offer from Western Michigan on Jan. 20.

BadgerBlitz.com ($) and 247Sports ($) both caught up with him in the past week.