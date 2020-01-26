AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin Offers 2022 In-State Standouts Jerry Cross, Billy Schrauth

Jake Kocorowski

Jake Kocorowski

With both the 2019 football season and a recent recruiting dead period over, Wisconsin's coaching staff has been busy traveling around the nation in visiting and offering recruits.

AllBadgers.com spoke with quarterback Brady Allen earlier this month about his recent offer from Wisconsin, but here are a few more prep players from the class of 2022 that have been extended opportunities to play in Madison at the next level.

With so many offers and recruiting news breaking, be sure to check out AllBadgers.com's coverage from the past week as well:

WR Jerry Cross

According to WisSports.net, the Milwaukee (Rufus King) product caught 28 passes for 533 yards and 11 touchdown passes as a sophomore in 2019. On Cross' Hudl profile, he is listed at 6'5 and 200 pounds.

This appears to be Cross' second FBS offer as Iowa State presented him the opportunity to play at the next level in October. 

BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara and 247Sports' Allen Trieu ($) both recently spoke with Cross regarding the news.

OL/DL Billy Schrauth

Wisconsin has already offered 2022 projected offensive linemen Joe Brunner and Carson Hinzman, both of whom live in the Badger State but are already receiving out-of-state attention as well.

Now it appears Wisconsin has presented a scholarship opportunity to Schrauth, the Fond du Lac, Wis. (St. Mary's Springs), lineman as announced on Feb. 23.

Based on Schrauth's Hudl highlights, he played on both sides of the ball during his sophomore year on way to WFCA small school honorable mention state honors. He also received his first FBS offer from Western Michigan on Jan. 20. 

BadgerBlitz.com ($) and 247Sports ($) both caught up with him in the past week.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Scholarship Offers on the Table, Riley Nowakowski Walks On to Wisconsin

The 2020 state senior linebacker of the year breaks down his decision.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Follow along as the Badgers hope to derail the Boilermakers!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Breaking down Wisconsin's Recent 2021 Offers

A look at some recent 2021 offers by the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 LB Jake Chaney Discusses Wisconsin Offer

A quick chat with the Southwest Florida linebacker.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss at Purdue

A rough loss inside Mackey Arena.

Jake Kocorowski

Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 OL Riley Mahlman

A detailed look at the Badgers' offensive line commit

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin RB Bradrick Shaw Enters Transfer Portal

Best wishes to the former Badgers back.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to Watch, Projected Starters

All the info you need to catch the action in West Lafayette.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Basketball: Previewing the Purdue Boilermakers

A look at a team just one game over .500 heading into Friday night's contest.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Reveals Throwback Uniforms in Honoring 2000 Final Four Team on Feb. 9

Thoughts on the throwbacks, Badgers fans?

Jake Kocorowski