VIDEOS: Wisconsin Media Day Roundup

Jake Kocorowski

PASADENA, CALIF. -- Media Day festivities took place at the Rose Bowl on Monday morning, and AllBadgers.com spoke with several Wisconsin players regarding the matchup against Pac-12 program Oregon and more.

As seen in the above video, inside linebacker Leo Chenal discussed if he had a chance to digest the thought that he will play in "The Granddaddy of Them All" as a true freshman, along with how he has progressed in his first year at Wisconsin.

Here are a few other clips from the half-hour media availability. Be sure to check out AllBadgers.com on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for a few articles based on these interviews and many more.

Defensive lineman Garrett Rand

Wide receiver A.J. Taylor

Defensive end David Pfaff

