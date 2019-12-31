Wisconsin True Freshmen Taking in Rose Bowl Experience

PASADENA, CALIF. -- The lore and tradition of the Rose Bowl sits atop a throne of accomplishment for the Wisconsin football program and those players who have ascended to receive its invitation. “The Granddaddy of Them All” will host UW for the 10th time in what will be the 106th edition of its annual bash.

A 31-year gap between 1963 and 1994 separated berths by Wisconsin in this coveted contest. Nine teams before this 2019 squad earned an opportunity to etch their name in the record books as victors. Three accomplished that feat.

Now imagine you are a true freshman, your first year as Badger. Still learning and digesting information, developing in the strength program, acclimating to college life, but now you sit hours away form suit up for one of the most historic annual bowl games. You see the various prominent displays of past Rose Bowl battles inside the Wisconsin football facilities. For at least a couple of Badgers, the possibility of playing against a talented Pac-12 foe is high.

“Honestly it's really come fast,” inside linebacker Leo Chenal said on Dec. 30. “The season’s been so fun for me and finally getting here, it's like, ‘Wow, like we're in California. We're playing in the Rose Bowl.’

“It hasn't really hit me yet, but I'm focused and ready to go for the game. Put all the attractions aside. We're ready to play.”

Four true freshmen from the class of 2019 -- Chenal, nose tackle Keeanu Benton and quarterback Graham Mertz, along with long snapper Peter Bowden -- sit within Wisconsin’s two-deep days away from the program’s Rose Bowl Game matchup against No. 6 Oregon (4 p.m. CT, ESPN). Quicking adjusting to the college game after not enrolling for 2019’s spring semester, Benton has emerged as a starting-caliber lineman and shown the potential to be a future game-changer in the front seven. Chenal has played special teams while rotating in at times at the inside linebacker position, contributing 16 tackles in 10 contests.

Like Chenal, Mertz also enrolled early to take advantage of spring practices and sits in arguably one of the most talented quarterback rooms Wisconsin has recruited and developed. The first-year signal caller -- a former four-star prospect by the three major recruiting services and one of the highest-rated prep quarterbacks in the 2019 class -- has played in only two games as one of the team’s co-backups. He has completed nine of 10 passes for 73 yards in that limited time on the field.

“My dad played at Minnesota, so I've always heard about the Rose Bowl -- like Rose Bowl, Rose Bowl, Rose Bowl,” Mertz said. “I always watched when I was growing up so it's pretty surreal being here right now and saying we're gonna play the Rose Bowl in two days so it’s pretty cool.”

“As a university, it's great to be back here, and we all know it's up from here. The bar’s been set, but there's still more to go up.”

Benton quickly found his footing in the two-deep during fall camp practices in August. In the 12 games played -- six of those starts with sophomore Bryson Williams out with a left leg injury -- he has tallied four tackles for loss with two sacks.

The Janesville, Wis. (Craig), product has enjoyed the experiences here in California but knows the significance of coming home to Madison with the program’s fourth Rose Bowl victory.

“I mean I'm here to focus in,” Benton told AllBadgers.com on Dec. 30. “I'm watching film and everything, but it's also a fun trip. We get to go bowling ... get to eat and have great team bonding time, but it definitely means a lot … to our alumni who also went to this game and didn't win, unfortunately.

“This win would mean a lot to us. It would show us that all our hard work has paid off during the season.”

What have the older players told this freshman class about this Rose Bowl experience? Mertz mentioned to take it in, but Benton and Chenal discussed more of the business nature of Wisconsin’s West Coast swing. Both defensive players used the words “fun” and “focus”, and they alluded to the fact that they have been afforded this opportunity to be here because they will play in the Rose Bowl game.

A day prior to talking to Benton, Chenal and Mertz, that same message came from one of the leaders of this program in redshirt senior outside linebacker Zack Baun -- who acknowledged this team earned the right to go to Disneyland and various events, but they also need to lock in for practices and meetings and look at it as another game week.

From defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s perspective, the staff tries to get its players to understand this is not a guarantee.

“This group has a unique perspective of -- not necessarily the young guys -- but the older guys have,” Leonhard told AllBadgers.com on Dec. 29. “We went 13-1, and then all of a sudden, you don't meet expectations the next year. I think what they hear on a day-to-day basis is how special this is and how unique of an experience this is and to enjoy it, but not count on it. You have to put in the work, and you've never arrived. As soon as you think you arrive in this game, you're in trouble. I think our locker room understands that, our coaching staff understands that.

“At the same time, this is awesome. These guys have earned the right to experience some amazing things, and the Rose Bowl committee does a great job of setting up a fantastic week for these guys. They deserve to enjoy it, and then they got to go earn the right to go play a great game come game day. I love the approach that this team has had, and now that you see that focus kind of narrowing back in as we're getting closer to the game.”

The 2019 signees came in as one of Wisconsin’s most highly-regarded recruiting classes. Rivals ranked UW at No. 27 while 247Sports composite rankings has this set of Badgers at No. 29 in their respective service.

According to UW’s participation log, just six true freshmen have found time on the field. That includes Benton, Chenal and Mertz, cornerback Semar Melvin (four games, two of them starts), fullback Quan Easterling (one game) and tight end Clay Cundiff (one game).

Though game time snaps may only have been recorded by those half dozen players, Chenal noted how others can assist the program in preparation and grow in the process.

“It’s really cool just coming in our first year here, we’re able to go to the Rose Bowl so we're all really grateful,” Chenal said. “All the guys are really excited to do whatever they can, because everybody here -- no matter where they are on the depth chart -- we're all helping the team become the best we can be. We're learning, just be tough and grow in every opportunity we get.”

Mertz likes what he sees with his fellow first-year Badgers.

“I think the coolest part about that is all the guys we came up here with, they're getting their roles and they're embracing it and they're growing,” Mertz said. “I think that's the coolest thing, just to see them grow and see kind of where we can get with our class, and the [2020] class we got coming in with some dudes coming in. So I think it'll be pretty cool.”