Rose Bowl Recall: Melvin Gordon

LOS ANGELES -- The Wisconsin Badgers return to Pasadena when they face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Jan. 1 in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game.

To commemorate the accomplishments of the program both past and present, AllBadgers.com presents its "Rose Bowl Recall" series. We've asked former players about either one moment or one experience that stands out from their time out west. It could be from the game itself, it could be from one of the various annual pregame festivities that take shape, or it could be from after the clock strikes zero on the scoreboard.

To finish off the series, the All-American -- who now runs past and through NFL defenses on Sundays for the Los Angeles Chargers -- discusses a particular moment at "The Happiest Place on Earth."

Interviews have been lightly edited for clarity.

RB Melvin Gordon

What more can we say about the Wisconsin career of the Kenosha native? A Heisman Trophy finalist that ran for 2,587 yards in his final year at UW, Gordon’s 2014 season culminated with a unanimous first-team All-American selection, a Doak Walker Award and Big Ten offensive player and running back of the year honors.

Gordon currently ranks fourth in school history with 4,915 rushing yards -- behind only Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and former teammate Montee Ball. He ended his time at UW averaging about 7.8 yards per carry and hit the 100-yard benchmark in 22 games. He was a member of the 2011 and 2012 teams who earned trips to the “Granddaddy of Them All.”

AllBadgers.com spoke with the former Badgers great at the Wisconsin Rose Bowl Pep Rally on Dec. 30.

"Going to Disneyland and going on the Tower of Terror with some of my teammates. That was so funny because that was my first time riding a ride and just that little time we had, that little bond that we had, I wouldn't take that back for the world."

AllBadgers.com: Who was on the Tower of Terror with you?

"Me, James White, Warren Herring, Kenzel Doe, Reggie Love, Austin Traylor, Darius Hillary. It was so many of them. I could keep going all day."

AllBadgers.com: Who screamed?

"I think Warren. I think it was more like us laughing. Just laughing more than anything because it was just so funny."

AllBadgers.com: You went to the Rose Bowl in your first two seasons at Wisconsin. What do you or would you tell some of these younger players, in that you never know when you're getting back?

"Just don't look at what these boys are doing and take it for granted, like it's just easy to get to the Rose Bowl because it's not. It takes a lot of hard work, determination, and focus. It's not something you can just wake up and go to. It would be lovely to be able to say that, but that's not the case. You know, it takes a lot of sweat and pain to get here so when you do get here, make the best of it obviously. But don't think you can just wake up and be in the Rose Bowl. That's now how college football works. You got to put in that grind so don't forget that."