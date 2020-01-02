PASADENA, CALIF. -- The quest for a fourth Rose Bowl Game victory in program history came up short for the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers in their 28-27 loss to No. 6 Oregon on New Year’s Day.

Of course, football is a team sport where all players on the field have to perform their respective “1/11th” on each snap to have success. A few Badgers particularly stood out despite the eventual defeat to the Pac-12 champs.

That being said, AllBadgers.com hands out its game balls to these particular Wisconsin players who shined despite suffering the New Year's Six bowl loss to the Ducks.

WR Aron Cruickshank

The sophomore wide receiver sparked the team during the first half with two electrifying kickoff returns. In the first quarter after Oregon’s 12-play, 75-yard opening drive that ended with Justin Herbert’s four-yard touchdown run, Cruickshank fielded the ball at the UW five-yard-line, followed his blockers and burst down the field for a 95-yard score to tie it up at 7-7.

Later in the half after the Ducks’ second touchdown, he recorded a 47-yard return to jump start a series that ended with an 11-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jack Coan to wide receiver Quintez Cephus. On the day, he averaged 48.5 yards on four attempts and solidified himself as a threat in the return game.

WR Quintez Cephus

The redshirt junior wide receiver again showcased his skillset that will likely translate to the next level. He caught seven passes for 59 yards, including that aforementioned 11-yard touchdown reception near the end of the first half. He also drew a key pass interference penalty late in the second quarter on that scoring drive while in the process nearly hauling in an acrobatic catch near the goal line.

According to StatBroadcast, Coan targeted him 10 times on Wednesday, the most of any Badger.

TE Jake Ferguson

Emerging once again in the passing game, the redshirt sophomore hauled in four catches for 44 yards against the Ducks’ defense. His 22-yard reception was one of two “chunk plays” of 15 or more yards through the air for Wisconsin’s offense.

Perhaps an interesting stat, all five of Coan’s targets to Ferguson came on first down.

OLB Noah Burks

The redshirt junior was part of a defensive effort that limited Oregon’s potent offense to just 204 total yards on the afternoon (138 passing, 66 rushing), 51 total plays and only 3-of-10 third down conversions.

On the day, he recorded seven tackles, 1.5 for loss, and was officially credited with a half-sack on a key third down stop in the fourth quarter.

During that particular snap, redshirt freshman cornerback Donte Burton blitzed off Oregon’s right side of the line of scrimmage and get to Herbert first, with Burks following thereafter.