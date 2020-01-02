Grading Wisconsin's loss to Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl

Turnovers, penalties and missed opportunities squashed Wisconsin's chances to win its fourth Rose Bowl in school history in its loss to No. 6 Oregon in historic Pasadena on Jan. 1.

As part of our breakdowns after each football game, AllBadgers.com starts its grading series. Offense, defense, special teams and coaching will be assigned grades based off of that weekend's contest using the University of Wisconsin's grading system. At the bottom of the page, we will present an "overall assessment." More on that below.

Offense: C

Since I’m grading based on UW’s system, I’ll keep it at this. Wisconsin outgained Oregon 322-204, and the unit showed the ability to move the ball against the Ducks’ defense.

That being said, costly mistakes — three turnovers and five penalties by this unit — reared their ugly heads often to stall drives or scoring opportunities.

Jonathan Taylor tallied 127 all-purpose yards (91 rushing, 43 receiving), but he also coughed up a fumble in the second quarter that could have changed the complexion of the game if not for the defense clamping down on Justin Herbert and Co.

Jack Coan completed 23-of-35 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, but he threw an interception that the Ducks capitalized on with the ensuing possession in the second quarter.

Quintez Cephus and Jake Ferguson combined for 11 catches for 103 yards, showcasing their abilities as UW’s top receiving targets.

However, false starts and holding calls dampened opportunities for points. A Jason Erdmann holding call pushed back the Badgers on a series that ended with Collin Larsh missing a 47-yard field goal.

Though it is one of the five penalties committed by a member of the unit, I’m not holding the offensive pass interference penalty on Danny Davis against him.

Defense: AB

The unit stiffened up after allowing Oregon to score on its 12-play, 75-yard drive to open the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game.

Overall, UW allowed just 204 yards — 138 passing, 66 rushing — and the Ducks converted just three of 10 third down opportunities. Justin Herbert finished 14-of-20 for 138 yards with an interception for an offense that averaged over 267 yards through the air and over 180 yards on the ground.

However, Herbert beat Wisconsin with his feet. The numbers are not gawdy by any stretch -- nine rushes for 39 yards (sack yardage included) -- but he scored three touchdowns on the day. The last one, a 30-yard touchdown immediately after Davis’ fumble in the fourth quarter, became the go-ahead and game-winning score.

That run was the longest play of the day for Oregon, but it was a backbreaking one. On top of that, Penei Sewell and the Ducks’ offensive line also contained the Badgers’ pass rush to only two sacks, just over half of what the Big Ten West champs averaged through 13 contests.

Special Teams: BC

I really wanted to rank this one higher because of how Aron Cruickshank provided a spark to the team in the kickoff return game. That unit as a whole has come on in the final month-plus of the regular season, and two big returns in the first half against the Ducks were just what the proverbial doctor ordered.

Cruickshank’s 95-yard return for a score answered Oregon’s game-opening drive, while his 47-yarder in the second quarter set the stage for Wisconsin answering the Pac-12 champs once again to take a 17-14 lead heading into halftime. The second-year receiver averaged 48.5 yards per return on Wednesday afternoon.

Collin Larsh assumed placekicking duties and connected on two of the three field goal attempts, but he missed a 47-yard try that wound up hooking left of the uprights. A kick from that yardage is not a gimme in the college game, and for that matter, turnovers and penalties rank higher in the reasons Wisconsin fell in unceremonious fashion on New Year’s Day. Regardless, it was a one-point loss and any opportunities for points need to be capitalized upon.

Finishing off his Wisconsin career, redshirt senior Zach Hintze booted four of his six kickoffs for touchbacks.

For the second game in a row, senior Anthony Lotti dropped a punt that hurt the team. Oregon safety Brady Breeze scooped up the fumble and took it 31 yards to the house and a 21-17 Ducks lead in the third quarter.

Coaching: AB

I thought head coach Paul Chryst and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph put together a great game plan, and the offense also converted on four fourth down attempts with a couple of unique looks.

After surrendering that opening series score, Jim Leonhard’s defense tightened up and really bottled up the Ducks. Sending defensive backs Eric Burrell and Donte Burton on blitzes paid dividends with the registered sacks. Outside of the suddenly dual-threat nature of Herbert, the unit performed extremely well overall.

Overall

Admittedly, this is the toughest part of this article. No one group graded lower than a “C,” but technically a “C” is an average passing grade. With how Wisconsin lost, and losing in general, I do not feel that is necessarily right. So then, should I go to the “Pass/Fail” system for this section? Wisconsin was the better team, showed it could move the ball on Oregon, displayed it could stop the Ducks' offense, and yet wound up losing because of self-inflicted errors and coughing up the ball.

Maybe that is where I leave this with the AllBadgers.com community. For every win, a "Pass" -- for every loss, a "Fail"? Just like what the record book essentially shows for each game played?