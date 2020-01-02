PASADENA, CALIF. -- For over a quarter-century, Wisconsin has developed the standard of a disciplined program, one whose teams do not beat themselves with penalties or create opportunities for their respective opponents. Heading into the 2020 edition of the Rose Bowl Game, Paul Chryst’s squad held a plus-three turnover margin and averaged about 4.6 penalties per contest.

On Wednesday, however, UW uncharacteristically lost possession of the ball four times, which led to 21 Oregon points. Along with officials flagging the Badgers nine times and other mistakes, the Big Ten West champs fell in a 28-27 loss to the Pac-12 champs.

Three fumbles, one interception and nine penalties stunted drives and allowed Oregon (12-2) to capitalize on the scoreboard despite being held to 204 total yards on the day.

“When you have those things happen in a game, it will definitely hurt you,” junior running back Jonathan Taylor said. “Possibly slim chance you could win, but definitely put you in a tough position when you have self-inflicted penalties, special teams problems, turnovers.

“When you're playing an elite team like Oregon, a great team like that, they'll capitalize on those mistakes. I think that was the biggest part on us, is understanding we should have had to clean things up. You can't expect a win, a burst team like Oregon, with turnovers, penalties, special teams issues. I think that played a factor with everything, not playing clean Wisconsin football.”

In the second quarter, UW committed two turnovers to give Oregon ample opportunities. A Taylor fumble allowed the Ducks to set up shop at the Badgers’ 36-yard line. Jim Leonhard’s defense answered the call, though, clamping down and forcing the Ducks’ offense to turnover on downs four plays later.

After Jack Coan's fifth interception of the season on the next series, however, Oregon finally took advantage of the short field.

The Ducks drove 33 yards in three plays. Senior quarterback Justin Herbert once again called his own number -- this time from five yards out for his second of three touchdowns on the day — to give the Pac-12 champs a 14-10 lead.

“I think I moved a little bit and kind of got off balanced as I was throwing, but I gotta put that on him,” said Coan, who finished the game 23 of 35 for 186 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The junior quarterback and Wisconsin’s offense quickly recovered, however, ending the half with an eight-play, 53-yard series that was capped off with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus to regain the lead.

The Badgers received the ball to start the second half but stalled on its first series of the third quarter. A critical special teams gaff directly led to Oregon points, as senior punter Anthony Lotti fumbled the fourth down snap.

Ducks safety Brady Breeze scooped up the ball and returned it 31 yards for the score to allow Oregon to retake the lead at 21-17.

Once again quick to recover, Wisconsin pushed its way back to an advantage. A fourth down Mason Stokke touchdown finished an 11-play, 65-yard drive. Along with a Collin Larsh 27-yard field goal on their next offensive series, the Big Ten West champs built a six-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for UW, its fourth turnover inside its own territory led to Oregon’s game-winning score. With the offense beginning to drive after starting out on its own four-yard line, junior wide receiver Danny Davis fumbled on a jet sweep. The Badgers’ defense once again faced a sudden-change situation and subsequently gave up the Ducks’ longest play of the game on the very next snap.

Once again, Herbert -- who finished the game completing 14 of 20 passes for only 138 yards and an interception -- called his own number to cross the end zone. On the first play of the series, he eluded a would-be tackler, found the edge on the right side and crossed the goal line for six points. With the extra point, Wisconsin now trailed by a point 28-27.

“Oregon just does a good job of maximizing on your error," outside linebacker Zack Baun said. "Obviously we had some missed fits, and we had an opportunity to get him down right in the backfield, and we didn't do that. Most of his runs weren't spectacular. They were just missed fits."

Penalties added to the inability for Wisconsin (10-4) to claim its fourth Rose Bowl win of the program’s history. In all, the team committed nine — five offensive, four defensive — in the loss. One holding call each on Cephus and Jason Erdmann in the first half nullified 12-yard gains by Taylor. Collin Larsh -- who made two of three field goal opportunities -- missed a 47-yard attempt early in the second quarter on the drive Erdmann’s penalty occurred.

“I mean, lose by one point, those are opportunities, and you just have to kind of keep finding ways, and we didn't. But all those are big,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “We're driving, we get a penalty. ‘J.T.’ has a nice run and we get a penalty and didn't overcome that,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “We didn't overcome ourselves.”

The last flag helped sputter UW’s final offensive drive. On a 3rd-and-6, Coan found tight end Jake Ferguson for a nine-yard gain and a first down. However, officials flagged Davis for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty. That backed up the Badgers into a 3rd-and-20 situation, and Coan missed Cephus on what became the team’s final offensive play of the game.

According to Chryst during the postgame press conference, he did not receive an explanation for the call, though Davis later explained in the locker room.

“I was in the boundary closer to the sideline, so I didn't really have much room to work with,” Davis said. “I just wanted to try to work my release and get up the field, and he kind of pushed into my shoulder pads and I just kept running. So I'm not sure if they thought I was pushing off or set a pick. I was kind of confused on what the call was.

“Refs make calls and you gotta live with it, and that's what I gotta do.”

In the end, Wisconsin’s five-game bowl-winning streak was snapped despite outgaining Oregon (322 to 204), controlling the clock (38:03 to 21:57) and shutting down a potent, physical Ducks’ offense. An ample opportunity to record the program’s third New Year’s Six Bowl victory in four years washed away due to the errors in several areas.

“It’s a combination of the mistakes that you make, not only people love to point out the turnovers, but it's not just that,” inside linebacker Chris Orr said. “We missed stuff on defense. You have the little things that people don't notice when you're just watching the game.

“I think it's a combination of them being a really good team and us making mistakes as well."

Note: Quotes from Taylor, Orr and Chryst courtesy of CollegePressBox.com