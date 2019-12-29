AllBadgers
VIDEO: Wisconsin Practice Highlights

Jake Kocorowski

LOS ANGELES -- Just three days away from its showdown with No. 6 Oregon in the 106th Rose Bowl Game, Wisconsin conducted practice on Sunday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park.

AllBadgers.com and other media were allowed to watch just 15 minutes of practice. Above are several clips from that early portion of the session. 

Though reporters were not able to see much else, check out quarterbacks Jack Coan and Graham Mertz throwing passes to wide receivers, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard slinging it to his defensive backs during drills -- and yes, wide receiver and kickoff return specialist Aron Cruickshank dancing.

