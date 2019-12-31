AllBadgers
AllBadgers.com's Rose Bowl Game Center

Jake Kocorowski

LOS ANGELES -- As the hours wind down until the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers and No. 6 Oregon Ducks clash in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game, check out AllBadgers.com's pregame coverage of "The Granddaddy of Them All."

From analysis and insight to reminiscing about previous trips to Pasadena, catch up on all things Wisconsin here. AllBadgers.com will also continuously update this page when new articles roll out between now (Dec. 31) up until kickoff on Jan. 1.

Rose Bowl Recall

FB Bradie Ewing

K Vitaly Pisetsky

S Scott Nelson

OL Mark Tauscher

TE Jake Pedersen

OLB Bobby Adamov

Analysis

Four Downs: Oregon Ducks

Four Matchups to Watch in the 2020 Rose Bowl

Three Keys to a Wisconsin Win in the 2020 Rose Bowl

Features

Out for Rose Bowl, A.J. Taylor Discusses Injury, Future Plans

Notebook: Jim Leonhard Talks Success; More Badgers Videos

Oregon Players Discuss Wisconsin's Defense

Current Badgers Know Tradition, Lore of Rose Bowl

Videos

Wisconsin Rose Bowl Pep Rally Highlights

Wisconsin Rose Bowl Media Day Roundup

Wisconsin Practice Highlights

Badgers on bowl games, Oregon's offense and defense 

