AllBadgers.com's Rose Bowl Game Center
LOS ANGELES -- As the hours wind down until the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers and No. 6 Oregon Ducks clash in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game, check out AllBadgers.com's pregame coverage of "The Granddaddy of Them All."
From analysis and insight to reminiscing about previous trips to Pasadena, catch up on all things Wisconsin here. AllBadgers.com will also continuously update this page when new articles roll out between now (Dec. 31) up until kickoff on Jan. 1.
Rose Bowl Recall
Analysis
Four Matchups to Watch in the 2020 Rose Bowl
Three Keys to a Wisconsin Win in the 2020 Rose Bowl
Features
Out for Rose Bowl, A.J. Taylor Discusses Injury, Future Plans
Notebook: Jim Leonhard Talks Success; More Badgers Videos
Oregon Players Discuss Wisconsin's Defense
Current Badgers Know Tradition, Lore of Rose Bowl
Videos
Wisconsin Rose Bowl Pep Rally Highlights
Wisconsin Rose Bowl Media Day Roundup