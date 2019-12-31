Three Keys to a Wisconsin Win in the 2020 Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES -- On New Year's Day, the Wisconsin Badgers and Oregon Ducks clash in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game.

Wisconsin (10-3) leads the all-time series against Oregon (11-2) by a 3-2 margin. However, the Ducks tamed the Badgers the last time these two programs matched up in the 2012 edition of "The Granddaddy of Them All" with a 45-38 shootout victory.

AllBadgers.com will be live from Pasadena on Jan. 1 for the 4 p.m. CT kickoff for all of your pregame and postgame coverage. For now, we present three keys that could help UW attain its fourth Rose Bowl Game victory in school history.

Create havoc in the backfield and win the turnover battle

Through 13 games, Wisconsin recorded 49 sacks, setting a single-season mark. The team also ranks fifth in the country in sacks per game at 3.8. Outside linebacker Zack Baun and Chris Orr have combined for nearly half of those quarterback stops behind the line of scrimmage (12.5 and 11.5, respectively).

“They're just guys that really have a kind of natural nose for the ball," offensive lineman Jake Hanson said on Dec. 29. "A lot of the plays they make they're not just running into guys that they might have a gap responsibility for. They really know where they can fit into open holes to make plays. That's what we’ve noticed on film.”

On the other side of the ball, Oregon has allowed just 23 sacks in its baker's dozen of contests during this 2019 campaign -- thanks in part to a line anchored by 2019 Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell. The Ducks allowed four in a conference showdown with Stanford on Sept. 21, while Auburn, Washington State and Arizona each registered three in their respective games against the Pac-12 champs.

Justin Herbert has only thrown five interceptions this season, so putting pressure on the Oregon signal caller will be key in disrupting not just his rhythm but also creating sudden changing opportunities for Wisconsin.

On the flip side and as alluded to in AllBadgers.com's "Key Matchups" article from Dec. 29, quarterback Jack Coan and the UW offense need to protect the football from an Oregon defense that is tied for second in the nation in interceptions (19) and has forced 23 turnovers in 13 games this season.

Get Jonathan Taylor going

The junior running back and two-time Doak Walker Award winner needs just 91 yards to reach 2,000 for the second consecutive season. Since the beginning of November, Taylor has rushed for at least 148 yards in four of Wisconsin's five contests. He accumulated over 200 in three consecutive games against Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue and nearly ran for 150 against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 7.

The battle at the line of scrimmage will dictate offensive success for Wisconsin. As of Dec. 29, Wisconsin ranks 14th in the nation in rushing offense at 240.5 yards per contest. It will have to assert itself over a Oregon unit that ranks 10th in the nation in rushing defense, stuffing opponents' ground attacks to the tune of 106.8 yards per game. The Ducks have only allowed over 150 yards twice this season on the ground (206 versus Auburn and 168 against Colorado).

"Really I think the biggest thing on Oregon's defense is they do a great job at using their hands so we got to make sure we're using great technique and even then, they still can beat you with their hands," Taylor said on Dec. 30.

Contain Justin Herbert and passing attack

Wisconsin will very much need to lock down Oregon's rushing attack, which has amassed over 183 yards per game through 13 contests this season. In complimenting the aforementioned objective of creating havoc in the backfield with pressure, the Badgers' secondary and linebackers will also need to bottle up a Ducks passing attack that averages 267.5 yards per game.

Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III is a big play threat that UW's secondary will need to contain, as he has hauled in 55 passes for 818 yards (14.9 yards per catch) with seven touchdowns.

Johnson's opportunities to make plays will come from the arm of Herbert. In his final year in Eugene, the senior signal caller has completed 66.7 percent of his throws this season for 3,333 yards and 32 touchdowns heading into the New Year's Six Bowl matchup.

On Dec. 30, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard compared Herbert to Iowa's Nate Stanley in terms of what the Pac-12 program asks him to do with the offense. That includes checking in and out of run plays and particular aspects and "tells" of the passing game.

"He's impressive. He's very, very talented," Leonhard said. "I don't think he gets enough credit for what they ask him to do. He's a true progression quarterback. Most of these spread offenses that you look at, they don't ask the quarterback to do what they ask him to do. I'm extremely impressed by him. More athletic than he gets credit for as well. There's a reason he's going to be one of the top quarterbacks in this upcoming draft so I'm impressed with what he does."

"He makes you earn it every down. I think you have to, within the structure of what you do, you have to try to confuse him. You have to try to provide different looks for him because he's extremely intelligent, and you don't fool him very often."