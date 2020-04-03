This week, Sports Illustrated started its "Position U" series, highlighting the top programs who churn out players ready for the NFL using its customized scoring set-up based on 10 years' worth of data.

On Thursday, the publication unveiled its list of schools that could claim its fame to being "Offensive Line U." Wisconsin came in at No. 2 behind Notre Dame.

A day later on Friday, SI released its modern "Running Back U" rankings. According to Reid Foster's point system, which I will show below, UW made it to the top 10 in a tie with Miami for eighth:

1. Alabama, 50 points

2. Georgia, 34

3. LSU, 30

4. Oklahoma, 29

5. Stanford, 24

6. Auburn, 22

7. Ohio State, 21

8(tie). Miami, 19

8(tie). Wisconsin, 19

10. Oregon, 18

As a reminder, SI set a timeframe between 2010-19. Based off of Foster's setup, fullbacks are included in this. Those Wisconsin players that have been drafted since 2010 include:

Bradie Ewing (fifth round by Atlanta Falcons in 2012)

Montee Ball (second round by Denver Broncos in 2013)

James White (fourth round by New England Patriots in 2014)

Melvin Gordon (first round by San Diego Chargers in 2015)

Derek Watt (sixth round by San Diego Chargers in 2016)

Badgers who were not selected but have played in the NFL include Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale. In about three weeks' time, Jonathan Taylor will have the opportunity to hear his name called.

Here are more of the system point breakdowns:

Players who transferred during their college careers are counted only as part of the last program they played for. Players are only credited for the position at which they were drafted. Our full scoring system: DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points

Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points

Rounds 2-3: 2 points

Rounds 4-7: 1 point

Undrafted: 0 points NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points

48 to 79: 4 points

16 to 47: 3 points

5 to 15: 2 points

1 to 4: 1 point NFL AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year: 4 points

First-Team All-Pro: 3 points

Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

Do you agree or disagree with the rankings here? Let AllBadgers.com know in the comments section below.