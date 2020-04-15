Badgers to Watch: Cornerbacks, Safeties

Of course, Wisconsin has not been able to conduct its spring practices in both March and April due to new guidelines during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten Conference announced on March 27 that the stoppage for all of its members' organized team activities would be extended through May 4.

When sessions kick up, or football resumes a schedule or routine on campus, remains to be known at this point. That uncertainty will just be something we all have to deal with at this point.

Once practices or team activities start up, all players will be worth watching (obviously, as it is what I am paid to do). However, AllBadgers.com wanted to break down a few that it would be honing in on to see how they could influence the program.

On Wednesday, an experienced secondary returns at the cornerback and safety positions. I will look at one player from each group in particular.

Semar Melvin

The cornerback rooms returns a three-deep of players who have played or started in the past couple of years. That includes Caesar Williams, Faion Hicks, Donte Burton, Rachad Wildgoose, Deron Harrell and Melvin.

To be fair, and as seen during the last couple of years, how this room continues to compete for reps and snaps will be worth watching once football returns. Williams elevated his play as a redshirt junior, highlighted by his two consecutive goal line stops against NFL-bound Tyler Johnson at Minnesota. Two South Florida products, Hicks and Wildgoose appear to be versatile enough to slide into the slot and play outside. Burton recorded a sack off the edge in the 2020 Rose Bowl, and Harrell has starting experience.

A four-star recruit by Rivals coming into Madison, Melvin emerged as a true freshman especially towards the end of the season. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native played in four games in 2019, which allowed him to not burn his redshirt. After playing in the season-opener against South Florida and seeing snaps at Ohio State, he eventually started at Minnesota in late November and during the Big Ten Championship game against the Buckeyes.

Though there is a loaded position group when Wisconsin returns to the field, I think Melvin's future is bright in that particular room if he continues the development he has put forth.

Scott Nelson

Again, this position boasts more than a two-deep of game-tested Badgers in what could be thought of as one of the strengths of the team. However, the program has needed to utilize that depth in the course of the past few years. Whether it be due to injury (most recently Scott Nelson in 2019) or Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson receiving second-half targeting penalties on the very same drive of a Sept. 21 contest against Michigan, different players have stepped up when called upon.

The aforementioned three all have starting experience, along with former walk-on Collin Wilder who started two contests last season and rotated often into game action. Walk-on John Torchio started against Northwestern in 2019 with Burrell and Pearson unable to compete until the second half of that late September clash, and he reeled in an interception the game prior against Michigan. Madison Cone, in his first season at the position, worked his way into the slot in the secondary and also has game reps.

When football does return, Nelson will be worth watching just to see how he rebounds from that left leg injury at South Florida in last season's opener. In his career, he has played in only 10 games (nine starts) the past two seasons due to injuries, but he often worked within the first-team defense when healthy. In his absence, Burrell and Pearson formed a very dynamic duo in the defensive backfield, combining for 115 tackles in 2019. Burrell, for that matter, tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) and recorded six pass breakups.

Nelson was not slated to compete during spring ball before those were shut down; however, whenever he returns, he will only add to the talent and leadership seen at the safety group.