AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin TE Seth Currens Enters Transfer Portal

Jake Kocorowski

Another Wisconsin player potentially looks for a different college destination. 

A UW official confirmed to AllBadgers.com on Monday afternoon that tight end Seth Currens has entered the transfer portal.

247Sports' Evan Flood first reported the news via Twitter on Monday.

Currens initially started his Wisconsin career as a safety before moving to inside linebacker during the spring of 2019. During fall camp this past August, he began working with the tight ends, a position he eventually was listed at. He played in 11 games this season and recorded one tackle.

For his Wisconsin career that included work on special teams, he played in 38 career games and racked up four total tackles.

Currens now joins running back Bradrick Shaw, wide receiver/kickoff return specialist Aron Cruickshank and outside linebacker Christian Bell as Badgers who have entered the transfer portal. Two Saturdays ago on Jan. 11, Cruickshank announced his commitment to Rutgers.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kobe King Will Not Play for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

The Badgers will not have the services of the redshirt sophomore guard.

Jake Kocorowski

Five Wisconsin Badgers to Watch for in 2020: Offense

Way-too-early thoughts on Badgers to keep an eye on.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin vs. Iowa: How to Watch, Projected Starters

All the info you need to catch action inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena!

Jake Kocorowski

With Scholarship Offers on the Table, Riley Nowakowski Walks On to Wisconsin

The 2020 state senior linebacker of the year breaks down his decision.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the Iowa Hawkeyes

A look at the Big Ten team heading into Monday's matchup.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 In-State Standouts Jerry Cross, Billy Schrauth

A quick look at two in-state sophomores who received early offers from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Follow along as the Badgers hope to derail the Boilermakers!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Breaking down Wisconsin's Recent 2021 Offers

A look at some recent 2021 offers by the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 LB Jake Chaney Discusses Wisconsin Offer

A quick chat with the Southwest Florida linebacker.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss at Purdue

A rough loss inside Mackey Arena.

Jake Kocorowski