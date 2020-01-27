Wisconsin TE Seth Currens Enters Transfer Portal

Another Wisconsin player potentially looks for a different college destination.

A UW official confirmed to AllBadgers.com on Monday afternoon that tight end Seth Currens has entered the transfer portal.

247Sports' Evan Flood first reported the news via Twitter on Monday.

Currens initially started his Wisconsin career as a safety before moving to inside linebacker during the spring of 2019. During fall camp this past August, he began working with the tight ends, a position he eventually was listed at. He played in 11 games this season and recorded one tackle.

For his Wisconsin career that included work on special teams, he played in 38 career games and racked up four total tackles.

Currens now joins running back Bradrick Shaw, wide receiver/kickoff return specialist Aron Cruickshank and outside linebacker Christian Bell as Badgers who have entered the transfer portal. Two Saturdays ago on Jan. 11, Cruickshank announced his commitment to Rutgers.