AllBadgers.com breaks down some of the Wisconsin news of the week -- putting together football, basketball, recruiting and so much more -- in our Wisconsin Weekly Wrapup.

Skyler Bell Commits

Good news for Wisconsin to start the week, as the wide receiver announced on Sunday that he would commit to the football program. Check out all of AllBadgers.com's coverage

Preseason Recruiting Honors for Wisconsin Commits

USA TODAY released its 2020 All-USA high school football preseason team earlier this week, and some Badgers received some accolades.

Hunter Wohler was announced as a first-team defensive back, while Darryl Peterson and Riley Mahlman were declared as second-team honorees.

All three are SI All-American candidates. On that note, be sure to check back to AllBadgers.com on Monday when Sports Illustrated will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99! Could a future Badger hear his name called?

Preseason All-America Team Honors

There is no fall season, but some current Badgers received some preseason All-America team love earlier this week.

Left tackle Cole Van Lanen was named a first-team honoree by USA TODAY and a second-team by Pro Football Focus. Also on PFF's lists was linebacker Jack Sanborn claimed a third-team nod at that particular position, while Eric Burrell was named honorable mention at safety.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Releases 'Open Letter'

Amidst a weeklong wave of public sentiments -- and to put it euphemistically, mostly not-so-positive feedback -- after the Big Ten Conference announced its "postponement" of football and fall sports, commissioner Kevin Warren released an "open letter" on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more from AllBadgers.com's takeaways here, including Warren saying there was a vote, all the "primary factors" for the conference's decision, and more.

Badgers in the NFL Update

Unfortunate news for former Wisconsin and current Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel, as he confirmed the news of a torn Achilles tendon.

AllBadgers.com also reeled in some great NFL training camp coverage by the Sports Illustrated team sites. Check out how Quintez Cephus, T.J. Edwards, and others have performed early on.