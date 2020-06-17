On Monday, reporters received the opportunity to speak with Wisconsin football's head strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej on a variety of topics.

AllBadgers.com has already written a couple of articles in the past two days about the conversation with the defensive lineman turned coach, but here are more excerpts from the chat.

Questions have been paraphrased and answers have been edited lightly for clarity.

*On what were some of the most unusual workout setups for training used by players at home during the last three months, and what are the biggest challenges he sees getting players ready after they've been away from UW since March:

"I don't know necessarily unusual would be the word, but I think inventive or resourceful when I think of (true freshman) Preston Zachman and kind of his home built 'Taj Mahal' of gyms. We had a couple guys follow that and slap some two-by-fours together and some cement and all that, guy's pushing trucks. Guys really challenged themselves to find a way, and I tell you what, I mean it's awfully early, and I didn't get a chance to see every single group today, but the two I got to witness guys looked prepared."

“In terms of percentages, and the weight room and their ability to move that and to do so without really getting buried and having to drop a bunch of weight off the bar, their work capacity really stood out. I think every single strength coach, talking to them throughout the day -- and today was kind of our linear speed day, so it's a little bit less volume by design and just trying to see how quick and how soon they kind of taper off in the workout -- you really didn't see kind of that initial peak and then just a fall off. I thought guys were able to really maintain it throughout the workout today so I'm excited.

“I've been excited through this whole process just with talking to each guy every week and where they're at and really, I love our guys, man. I can't say enough about our locker room. Whether we got one day to prepare or one year to prepare, I’d bet on our guys."

*On talking to the players and emphasizing the importance of not ignoring a fever or not feeling good, and how important it will be for student-athletes to forget the mentality of playing through illness and realize this situation is different:

"Well, I think two things. One playing through something is usually just 'How does it affect me,' right? Like as a player, you ask the doctor, 'OK, well, can I make it worse by continuing to practice, train or play?' What we're dealing with here is not only can it be worse for you, it can be worse for everyone in this building, right? It can be a complete and total shutdown by you trying to be a tough guy. So from the jump, I think the sports medicine staff, the strength and conditioning staff in the last couple of weeks, we've tried to be as proactive as possible in terms of putting out videos, PowerPoints, as much information detailing it in as many different ways to hopefully resonate with the group. Then continuing that with today's arrival in the weight room where each strength coach driving that point home -- stay in your space, wear your mask, all these different things, wipe everything down.

"So I think it'd be hard for any guy at this point to not understand the gravity of the situation. As excited as we are again to be back, the fragility of it, and so we have smart guys. They understand what's going on in the world and what it's going to take for us to not just go from 10 guys training to 120 guys practicing and playing, right?"

*On if there are any positives about guys heading into these summer conditioning sessions without having any wear and tear from March and April spring ball practices:

“Well I think anytime you're faced with any adversity, there's always an opportunity to focus on negatives or focus on the positives. So certainly the guys that took advantage of that continued timeline to train, I think there's great benefit to develop physically. Missing out on spring ball, while there is a element of wear and tear for sure, for a lot of our young guys those are valuable reps missed out upon.

"So absolutely is there a positive to it for sure, but I do believe that missing out on spring ball for those young guys -- essentially now you're gonna have two almost freshmen classes for the guys that were even here as redshirt freshmen last year, running scout-team reps. Spring was their opportunity to really get a leg up in terms of knowledge of our playbook, not just running the opponent stuff. So I commend our guys for taking advantage and developing physically. I also think in terms of meetings and football IQ, I think our guys are ahead because they probably got more virtual meeting time than a normal spring.

"But again, that's all chalk talk. If I'm a tight end like Clay Cundiff or Hayden Rucci and having to run a cut-off block on a six technique, right? We can talk all we want, but until you gotta execute it, and those are some valuable reps that we'll have to make up for somehow, someway in the fall."