AllBadgers.com's Question of the Week for Fans: What are Your Football Tailgating Must-Haves?

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Experiencing a Wisconsin Badgers football weekend does not start once entering Camp Randall Stadium. No, no, no.

For that matter, a similar rule also applies at Lambeau Field and Miller Park when fans take in the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively, around the state.

Wisconsin is known for many things, including its fine share of brews and the ability to bring people together via tailgating.

For the past few years in covering the Wisconsin beat, my 15-minute walks towards the stadium before each game day have entailed the familiar smells of grilled, encased meats, hearing "Jump Around" play in the background at least five times while people unite in fandom, and thousands of fans swarming around the UW campus area in cardinal and white. 

Admittedly, the smell alone while walking towards Camp Randall may be my favorite part of the weekend (why yes, the way to my heart is through my stomach).

My question for the Wisconsin faithful this week is -- what are your football tailgating must-haves? Is it a fine assortment of particular brats, burgers, and/or hot dogs? Do you have to have sauerkraut (for me, heck no, but agree to disagree)? Is it a special beverage (whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic) that is a tradition during those weeks? 

Maybe is it more an event or going to a location rather than food? Is it heading to Union South for the Badger Bash with the family? Is it the same roommates from your days off of Breese Terrace or Regent Street that convene for those home games?

When football returns, what are your must-haves, and what are you most excited for? Let AllBadgers.com know in the comments section below.

