Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Position Previews: Tight Ends

March is not just for the NCAA tournament but also for Wisconsin football. The Badgers will kickoff spring practices starting on March 10 and run through April 18.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin athletic department released the times and dates of the sessions along with just which ones the media will be able to view. AllBadgers.com will be at all nine practices and provide news, analysis, videos and interviews. Reporters are also slated to hear from head coach Paul Chryst on Monday, March 4.

As spring ball nears, we also break down Wisconsin's position groups one-by-one each day. On Wednesday, we look at the tight ends, where one of the conference's best suits up for his fourth year as a Badger. Just whom lines up besides him in certain personnel during the season will be something to keep an eye on, and these March practices will begin to answer that question.

Previous Position Previews

2019 Player Stats

Jake Ferguson: 33 receptions, 407 yards, two touchdowns

Cormac Sampson: 13 games, two starts

Departing Players

Projected Returning Players to the Position for the Spring

Jake Ferguson (redshirt junior)

Cormac Sampson (redshirt sophomore)*

Gabe Lloyd (redshirt senior)

Jack Eschenbach (redshirt sophomore)

Coy Wanner (redshirt junior)

Hayden Rucci (redshirt freshman)

Clay Cundiff (redshirt freshman)

*Ed. note: We will see if Sampson stays at this position group or slides back to being an offensive lineman.

**Note if any roster changes take place, AllBadgers.com will update our position previews.

AllBadgers.com's Question for 2020 Spring Ball: Who Makes a Case to Play with and Behind Ferguson?

The pieces are there for Mickey Turner's group to be a more-than-solid den of Badgers in 2020. In these upcoming 15 practices, we will see how the building blocks form for this room after an injury-stricken campaign a year prior.

Ferguson's 33 receptions in 2019 ranked him second on the team in that category, and with Quintez Cephus and A.J. Taylor gone, some targets from the arms of the quarterbacks should head his way to pick up the slack. He is a third-down target and can move the chains when given the opportunity, but even in rushing situations, he can be utilized in an H-back like role or put his hand in the ground on the line of scrimmage.

Spring will begin the process of finding just who steps up behind him, and who really assumes the role of that in-line type tight end. Benzschawel called it a football career in February, and despite playing well at the position, does Sampson move back to the offensive line where he was last spring and into fall camp?

Lloyd received plenty of reps last spring with injuries at the position group, but he did not play at all last season (yes, due to injury). With UW ask the Green Bay walk-on, who has played in 21 career games as a Badger, to assume more of those hand-in-the-ground duties, and how will he rebound starting in March?

A walk-on, Eschenbach played in four games last year, but UW listed him at 224 pounds. Does he continue his growth physically in winter conditioning to make an impact? Is he better off the ball or on the line?

Perhaps who I'm most intrigued to see from this position starting this month are the two redshirt freshmen, Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff. UW's participation logs list the latter as playing one game in 2019, and when speaking with the former before coming to Madison, the plan was to have him be more of that in-line tight end.

Wisconsin listed Rucci and Cundiff at 250 and 251 pounds, respectively, during the 2019 season, so physically they may already be ready to compete further. The spring reps can only help them grow in continuing their development within the offense and knowing responsibilities.

There are no early enrollees at this position for these upcoming 15 sessions, but Cam Large -- who chose Wisconsin over Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia -- and in-state prep standout Cole Dakovich will arrive on campus a few months from now.