AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

AM AllBadgers: Tom Burke a 2020 UW Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee; Looking Back on 2012 Big Ten Championship Game

Jake Kocorowski

Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

Wisconsin's single-season record-holder in sacks will soon find himself among the school's greats.

Tom Burke recorded 22 sacks during the Badgers' Rose Bowl-winning 1998 season. On Monday, Wisconsin tweeted that he was the latest inductee to be announced for the UW Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 class.

Burke broke Tarek Saleh's single-season mark for sacks in '98 and is still ranked No. 2 all-time in that particular statistic (32 to Saleh's 33). He also ranks third in school history in tackles for loss (54).

Another member of that 1998 team, tackle Aaron Gibson, was announced as one of the members of the 2020 class as well last week.

Two Badgers and One Husker Look Back on the 2012 Big Ten Championship Game

The Big Ten Network unveiled a reunion of sorts on Monday. Wisconsin and Nebraska faced off twice during the 2012 season. One took place during a regular season contest in Lincoln that ended in a defeat for Bucky, and of course, the other resulted in the Badgers blowing out the Huskers in emphatic fashion during the conference championship game.

Former Wisconsin standouts Montee Ball and Marcus Cromartie were joined by former Nebraska wide receiver Kenny Bell for a 44-minute conversation about the two contests. Check it out above.

Ricardo Hallman Commitment Coverage

Oh yeah, there was a commitment yesterday. Be sure to check out all the insight and analysis here about the 2021 cornerback:

More from Monday

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Announces Two Student-Athletes Tested Positive for COVID-19

This is out of 117 student-athletes in UW's 'Initial On Campus Screening'

Jake Kocorowski

Coaching Staff, Environment Lead 2021 CB Ricardo Hallman to Wisconsin

"I know on my side of the ball with Coach Leonhard being able to make it to the highest level, playing in the NFL for a good amount of time, I just know he's been where I want to be.

Jake Kocorowski

Coach: Ricardo Hallman 'is a Natural Football Player'

"The instinctive part that Ricardo has, you can't really coach that, and he's always in position to make plays and it showed last year."

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Ricardo Hallman's Commitment to the Badgers

Lots of love from the current class of 2021 Badgers

Jake Kocorowski

2021 CB Ricardo Hallman Commits to Wisconsin

The South Florida cornerback announces his decision to play for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Wide Receivers and Replacing Contributors

Going around the position groups with attrition, how will the Wisconsin wide outs adjust with not just a new coach but replacing key production?

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: More UW Athletic Hall of Fame Announcements, Alec Ingold Catch

Plus, a 2021 cornerback target tweets that he will have a 'Big Announcement' coming on Monday afternoon.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: June 21st

A look around the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and more!

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Question: How Have Your Parents Impacted Your Love of Sports?

With Father's Day upon us, how have your parents affected your affinity for athletic events and particular fandom?

Jake Kocorowski

Paul Chryst on New WRs' Coach Alvis Whitted: 'He's Done a Great Job'

More from Wisconsin's head coach discussing the wide receiver room and the center position in replacing key parts of the offensive puzzle.

Jake Kocorowski