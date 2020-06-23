Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

Wisconsin's single-season record-holder in sacks will soon find himself among the school's greats.

Tom Burke recorded 22 sacks during the Badgers' Rose Bowl-winning 1998 season. On Monday, Wisconsin tweeted that he was the latest inductee to be announced for the UW Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 class.

Burke broke Tarek Saleh's single-season mark for sacks in '98 and is still ranked No. 2 all-time in that particular statistic (32 to Saleh's 33). He also ranks third in school history in tackles for loss (54).

Another member of that 1998 team, tackle Aaron Gibson, was announced as one of the members of the 2020 class as well last week.

Two Badgers and One Husker Look Back on the 2012 Big Ten Championship Game

The Big Ten Network unveiled a reunion of sorts on Monday. Wisconsin and Nebraska faced off twice during the 2012 season. One took place during a regular season contest in Lincoln that ended in a defeat for Bucky, and of course, the other resulted in the Badgers blowing out the Huskers in emphatic fashion during the conference championship game.

Former Wisconsin standouts Montee Ball and Marcus Cromartie were joined by former Nebraska wide receiver Kenny Bell for a 44-minute conversation about the two contests. Check it out above.

