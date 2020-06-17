Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

On Tuesday morning, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame unveiled 78 players and seven coaches from the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as part of their ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame. Former Wisconsin cornerback and first-round NFL Draft selection Troy Vincent was on that list.

Vincent is already a UW Athletic Hall of Fame inductee for the class of 2008. His profile highlights a 1991 season where he claimed first-team All-America accolades from four publications, first-team all-conference honors, and was named co-defensive player of the year.

He went on to play 15 years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins but also played for Philadelphia (1996-2003), Buffalo (2004-06) and Washington (2006). He finished his career in the pros with 47 career interceptions, achieving a single-season career high seven in 1999 with the Eagles.

Currently, Vincent still works within the league, serving as the NFL's executive vice president of football operations.

On Tuesday evening, the NFL shared quotes from the former Wisconsin walk-on turned team captain and running back via Twitter. Ogunbowale's words are taken from his Instagram post from June 4.

