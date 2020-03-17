Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin Pro Day Interview Highlights

MADISON, Wis. -- Though he was not able to perform in front of scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams last Wednesday at Wisconsin's Pro Day, center Tyler Biadasz still took in the festivities inside the McClain Center.

During the NFL Scouting Combine media availability sessions, Biadasz confirmed to reporters that he would not participate due to arthroscopic surgery of his AC joint in his shoulder.

However, Biadasz agreed to speak with reporters towards the end of Wisconsin's Pro Day on March 11, as seen in the above video. Here are some interview excerpts from his overall time with those in attendance:

*On the status of his health:

"I'm still rehabbing. I won't be cleared until like mid-April. Just right now, just working out, just rehabbing and that's about it."

*On if it's been tough to stand and watch all of this going on:

"I mean, yeah, you definitely want to get out there, but also I want to cheer on my guys that I played with and everything. I'm talking to scouts here and having a good time and building connections all around the league. So with not being able to do stuff, I'll still able to make the most out of it, maximize whatever I can do."

*On what he gained out of returning for his redshirt junior year and where he thought his game improved from redshirt sophomore to redshirt junior year?

"Well I was definitely healthy. I had some hip stuff going obviously, and I had two hip surgeries so it's been a great asset to me and my flexibility, my mobility for my lower body. Just having that as an asset now, and not as a decline at all. So I think having that and also becoming into that leadership role too, I think. Being captain and having more of a leadership role on the team solidified myself as being more accountable and always 'on' on and off the field. It became a great deal to me and how much I sacrificed to the team and how much I put into the team, too. Also, I had a lot of better knowledge standpoint of the game itself. Being with (offensive line coach Joe) Rudolph and coach Chryst, they really hone in on more little details of just what can make a bigger outcome. I think just having that said and the season how we did -- obviously it could have gone a little bit better --but for where we were at and what we've overcame that last season, it was really special to me and it's a great note to go off of."

*On feedback from NFL teams:

"I definitely think they really like my IQ for the game and my physical traits, too. They love me pulling, my explosiveness and moving guys off the spot. But overall as a player standpoint, very technique-sound and stuff like that."

AllBadgers.com wants to thank Badger247's Erin Barney for some additional audio from earlier in Biadasz's availability.