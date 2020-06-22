Wisconsin Announces Two of 117 Student-Athletes Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 'Initial On Campus Screening'
Jake Kocorowski
On Monday afternoon, Wisconsin's athletic department released a statement acknowledging that two of its 117 student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 during an "initial on campus screening."
Here is the statement in full:
During our phased approach to bringing student-athletes back to campus, Wisconsin Athletics will conduct COVID-19 testing of our student-athletes. We expect there will be some positive results from these tests. Local public health guidelines will be adhered to for reporting and contact tracing to identify individuals who would have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individual.
During our initial on campus screening of 117 student-athletes, two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Per Wisconsin Athletics’ management plan outlined in our initial return to campus release, those student-athletes are now self-isolating and UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team is monitoring their recovery.
Moving forward during this initial phase of our return to campus, in order to protect the identity of those student-athletes who may test positive, Wisconsin Athletics will publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.
Earlier this month, the athletic department announced its plan to allow student-athletes to return to UW beginning on June 8. Members of the football and volleyball programs were the first to come back to campus in the rollout and would be tested.
A week later on June 15, voluntary strength and conditioning workouts began under specific guidelines as laid out in their "phased approach."
According to UW's policies set forth in that release two weeks ago, the following protocol is in place if a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19:
*Individuals with suspected COVID-19 infection should self-isolate while awaiting the result of the COVID-19 testing.
*Athletics, in coordination and consultation with local and university health officials will determine the best location for the individual testing positive to self-isolate and coordinate follow-up medical monitoring and care as indicated.
*Facilities will be notified regarding the potential need for additional sanitation of spaces within Athletics occupied by the individual with suspected COVID-19. Athletics facilities should be closed until appropriate sanitization is completed.
*Local public health guidelines will be adhered to for reporting and contact tracing to identify individuals who would have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individual and should be referred for COVID-19 testing.
*Individuals who have been in contact with someone who tests positive, will be managed by medical staff on a case-by-case basis and may be required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.
*Individuals with potential COVID-19 exposure will be instructed to self-isolate until the result of their COVID-19 test is confirmed and will be provided reminders and additional education for symptom monitoring.
*Once an individual with suspected exposure has received a negative result from their COVID-19 test and been symptom-free for 72 hours, they may return to regular participation in organized athletic activities.
*Once an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19 is symptom free for 72 hours they will be referred for repeat COVID-19 testing.
*Once an individual with a known COVID-19 infection receives a negative COVID-19 test, completes a follow-up medical exam, and is cleared by a team physician they will be allowed to resume a gradual return to participation in organized athletic activities.