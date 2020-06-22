On Monday afternoon, Wisconsin's athletic department released a statement acknowledging that two of its 117 student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 during an "initial on campus screening."

Here is the statement in full:

During our phased approach to bringing student-athletes back to campus, Wisconsin Athletics will conduct COVID-19 testing of our student-athletes. We expect there will be some positive results from these tests. Local public health guidelines will be adhered to for reporting and contact tracing to identify individuals who would have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individual. During our initial on campus screening of 117 student-athletes, two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Per Wisconsin Athletics’ management plan outlined in our initial return to campus release, those student-athletes are now self-isolating and UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team is monitoring their recovery. Moving forward during this initial phase of our return to campus, in order to protect the identity of those student-athletes who may test positive, Wisconsin Athletics will publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.

Earlier this month, the athletic department announced its plan to allow student-athletes to return to UW beginning on June 8. Members of the football and volleyball programs were the first to come back to campus in the rollout and would be tested.

A week later on June 15, voluntary strength and conditioning workouts began under specific guidelines as laid out in their "phased approach."

According to UW's policies set forth in that release two weeks ago, the following protocol is in place if a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19: