A.J. Taylor on Wisconsin's Wide Receivers Next Season

Last week, AllBadgers.com caught up with former Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor to discuss his progress back from a torn Achilles, along with his continuing aspirations both on and off the field. Like we have done with Chris Orr, Quintez Cephus and Connor Allen previously, we discussed the future of a Wisconsin position group with the Kansas City native.

When asked who he thinks will step up next season in the wide receiver room that will have a new coach in Alvis Whitted -- especially those players that fans did not see last year or may be unproven -- Taylor at first said he did not know but he likes who they have.

He spoke about players besides Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, both of whom who have already shown that they can be major factors for Wisconsin's offense in the past couple of seasons. In 2019, Davis caught 30 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown while also carrying the ball nine times for 110 yards and a rushing score. Pryor recorded 23 receptions for 278 yards, but he also ran the ball 13 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

He first discussed Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz, whom like Davis and Pryor, will be seniors next season and noted how they are two good contributors. Both played in all 14 games last season, and Dunn scored one touchdown each rushing and receiving.

"They know their roles," Taylor said. "They play their roles well. They do what they do really well."

"Then, we got the younger guys like Stephan Bracey. You had mentioned him. He can be a really good slot (receiver). Oh my goodness, he can be a good returner. The dude is phenomenal. I've seen it firsthand. He's good. There's just some stuff, that things got to click, and it hasn't clicked yet for him.

"Then we've got (redshirt sophomores) A.J. Abbott and Taj Mustapha. Those two, they're two really, really talented receivers. They just again, things have to click."

Taylor then discussed how spring practices in March and April, which were effectively canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can help in that regard.

"That's why it kind of sucks that we didn't have spring ball, because that's the time where things really start clicking," Taylor said.

"It's like once you go from spring ball into summer, (there's) something about it. If you stay on it, things just start clicking at that point, and so like guys didn't really have that. They didn't have that time for things to kind of, 'Ah, I made that mistake. I keep making this mistake. Why am I making it?'

"That's another thing that I wish we could have had is spring ball to do that with, but all of them (are) just crazy talented. I just I can't wait to see what Coach does with them."