Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Previews: Wide Receivers

March is not just for the NCAA tournament, but also for Wisconsin Badgers football. UW will commence spring practices starting on March 10 and run through April 18.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin athletic department released the times, dates of the sessions and just which ones the media will be able to view. AllBadgers.com will be at all nine practices and provide news, analysis, videos and interviews.

As spring ball nears, we also break down Wisconsin's position groups one-by-one each day. On Tuesday, we look at the wide receivers, who will look to replace the production of three contributors in 2020.

Previous Position Previews

2019 Player Stats

Quintez Cephus: 59 receptions, 901 yards, seven receiving touchdowns

Danny Davis: 30 receptions, 250 yards, one receiving touchdown; nine rushes, 110 yards, one rushing touchdown

Kendric Pryor: 23 receptions, 278 yards; 13 rushes, 180 yards two rushing touchdowns

A.J. Taylor: 23 receptions, 267 yards, two receiving touchdowns

Jack Dunn: Five receptions, 41 yards, one receiving touchdown; two rushes, seven yards, one rushing touchdown

Aron Cruickshank: Three receptions, 29 yards

Key Departures

Quintez Cephus (declared early for NFL Draft)

A.J. Taylor (exhausted eligibility)

Aron Cruickshank (entered transfer portal; committed to Rutgers)

Projected Returning Players for Spring

Danny Davis (senior)

Kendric Pryor (redshirt senior)

Jack Dunn (redshirt senior)

Adam Krumholz (redshirt senior)

Cade Green (redshirt junior)

Emmet Perry (redshirt junior)

Taj Mustapha (redshirt sophomore)

A.J. Abbott (redshirt sophomore)

Stephan Bracey (redshirt freshman)

Cam Phillips (redshirt freshman)

Jordan DiBenedetto (redshirt sophomore)

Mike Gregoire (redshirt sophomore)

Cooper Nelson (redshirt freshman)

Additions to Position for Spring

Chimere Dike (listed as athlete on National Signing Day, but per UW article on Feb. 27, appears to be a wide receiver)

AllBadgers.com's Question for 2020 Spring Ball: Who Begins to Emerge Behind Davis and Pryor?

Wisconsin's passing game thrived last season and kept defenses honest in not stacking the box. Now with Cephus, Taylor and Cruickshank gone, the receiving corp will need to find significant contributors to step up within the room to continue what many hope was the beginning of a new precedent set in 2019.

With Ted Gilmore's departure to Michigan State in late February, the receivers will also need to adapt and adjust to a new position coach once one is announced.

As the new assistant assumes their role shortly, this will be one of my key positions to watch leading up to the 2020 season.

Whomever takes over the group, they will have two proven contributors in Davis and Pryor as a solid base. Both have shown the ability to make impacts in both the ground and passing games. Davis caught 30 balls last season, but I do wonder if his yards per catch average jumps in 2020. He can make contested catches, but his average has dropped from 16.1 per reception in 2017 to 8.3 in 2019. With Cephus gone, will he or Pryor assume the ability to be a deep threat?

Behind those two, just whom grabs the brass ring and becomes a more consistent presence in the passing game will be worth watching. Cruickshank -- who became a kickoff return threat last season -- could have been a potential player for upping his reps, but he left the program and found a home in the Big Ten East division with the Scarlet Knights.

That being said, two walk-on redshirt seniors will have an opportunity to see their roles change. Dunn claimed reps on the field during the 2019 season and finished with a touchdown each in the rushing and receiving department. Krumholz caught two passes for 20 yards as well. Both were also key special teams contributors.

Behind them, however, the group has relative unknowns in terms of those who have actually played extended snaps in meaningful situations (see: non-mop up time) at the position.

I still want to see how 2017 signees Cade Green and Emmet Perry -- both Lone Star State natives -- look when healthy. Between the two of them, they have played a combined two games in three seasons since arriving in Madison. Green was ruled out for the 2019 season with a right leg injury, but a UW official confirmed with AllBadgers.com last month that he was participating in winter conditioning.

Heading into their third years at UW, Abbott and Mustapha -- two West Bloomfield, Mich., products from the 2018 class -- could vie for more reps starting in March. The former popped out at times during previous camps with his ability to catch the ball, and he participated in eight games last year. The latter actually played in four games as a freshman and caught a touchdown pass in 2018, but he saw action in just one game in 2019.

When asked on Dec. 27* about which young players had started to emerge during bowl prep practices, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph called out Bracey. The true freshman redshirted in 2019 but had "done some good things throughout the year and showed up,” according to the Wisconsin assistant.

Walk-ons Cam Phillips, Cooper Nelson, Mike Gregoire and Jordan DiBenedetto also round out the position group room from last year's roster.

Can these upcoming practices allow Dike, an all-state prep standout from Waukesha (WI) North, a chance to acclimate to the college game and make an impact quicker? Previous recent receivers who enrolled early include Phillips (2019), Cruickshank and Mustapha (2018).

*Note: Rudolph's quotes and audio courtesy of CollegePressBox.com