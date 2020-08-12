AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Southern Illinois Announces Non-Conference Matchup with Wisconsin for 2027

Jake Kocorowski

It looks like the Badgers and the Salukis football programs will play after all ... just seven years down the road.

On Tuesday, Southern Illinois announced that both it and Wisconsin "have agreed to reschedule" their non-conference bout to Sept. 4, 2027.

"I'd like to commend the administration at Wisconsin for diligently working with us to find a suitable replacement date and fair compensation," SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said in the public release. "Guarantee games are a critical source of revenue for our department, and our players, coaches and fans always look forward to the challenge of playing an elite program like Wisconsin."

About said "fair compensation": Wisconsin will reportedly pay Southern Illinois $625,000 for the 2027 matchup, "the largest payout in school history," according to Southern Illinois's release. That is up from the $500,000 it references for what would have been paid for the 2020 game.

The two programs were initially slated to face off against one another on Sept. 12 of this year inside Camp Randall Stadium, which would have been the first of UW's non-conference contests. In July, however, the Big Ten announced that its schools' fall sports would only face off against one another, thus canceling any games outside the conference.

Of course, the Big Ten Conference released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, declaring "the postponement" of its fall sports schedule for the 2020-21 year. 

More from AllBadgers.com on Big Ten 'Postponement' of Fall Sports

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AM AllBadgers: Reactions Around the Big Ten

A lot of coverage from Sports Illustrated and our team channels.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson

Barry Alvarez Discusses Big Ten Postponement, His 'Hollow Feeling'

More from the Wisconsin athletic director and his chat with the media

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten Conference Declares 'Postponement' of Football, Fall Sports

The news finally drops.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson

Badgers' Reactions to Postponement of 2020 Football Season

More thoughts from Wisconsin college athletes regarding the conference's decision.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 In-State Forward, Wisconsin Target Announces Commitment Date

The Badgers still appear to be in the hunt.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: A Roller Coaster Start to the Week

A check on what's going on around college athletics as we head into Tuesday.

Jake Kocorowski

Live Updates: What's Going on With the Big Ten?

Stay tuned for more updates.

Jake Kocorowski

College Football Players, Including Some Badgers, Send Message on Social Media

Some social media messages from a few Wisconsin football student-athletes

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated Network: Aug. 9

A lot going on in the college landscape. Come check out the latest.

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Safeties

Talkin' about a deep and versatile group that should pay dividends for Wisconsin ... whenever they suit up.

Jake Kocorowski

by

antibuddiesboards