Nov. 7 Matchup Between Northwestern and Wisconsin Won't Take Place at Wrigley Field

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin was slated to play in two professional sports stadiums for the 2020 regular season, but that was cut in half on Wednesday.

Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs unveiled a press release, stating that the Nov. 7 matchup between the Wildcats and the Badgers will no longer take place at historic Wrigley Field. The two organizations noted that "the decision was made after close consultation with the Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference, and in consideration of the myriad challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic."

"This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment," Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said in the release. "The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans. We're grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football gameday to the city's north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house."

On its 2020 online schedule, Northwestern lists the Nov. 7 matchup to take place at Ryan Field in Evanston. 

A Northwestern official confirmed to AllBadgers.com that if the divisional matchup between the two programs still takes place on Nov. 7, Ryan Field will be the location.

Wisconsin holds a 29-19-1 record all-time in Evanston against Northwestern.

According to the release:

Fans who purchased tickets to this game will be contacted by the Northwestern Ticket Office once there is clarity regarding the 2020 schedule. In the interim, if you have any questions, please contact the Ticket Office at 888-GO-PURPLE.

Wisconsin is scheduled to play Notre Dame inside Lambeau Field for its final non-conference game on Oct. 3.

