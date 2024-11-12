Wisconsin 'not at a point' to make a change at quarterback
Wisconsin has entered its bye week with a two-game losing streak and plenty of questions. Quarterback Braedyn Locke has struggled, completing 52.1% of his passes for 177 passing yards per game with only one touchdown and three interceptions in back-to-back losses to Penn State and Iowa.
With an extra week of preparation for No. 1 Oregon, there are some people hypothesizing that the Badgers should consider making a change at quarterback. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo was asked about true freshman Mabrey Mettauer and it sounds like there will not be a change happening anytime soon.
"Mabrey is progressing. I think we’re not at a point right now where we’re going to do anything," Longo told the media on Monday. "I think Mabrey's progress along with Milos' (Spasojevic) progress is a part of that process I was talking about early on. You want to put them out there when they're absolutely ready to roll."
Longo mentioned how he hopes that his former quarterback at North Carolina, Drake Maye, wouldn't become the starter this season with the New England Patriots. He highlighted how valuable a young quarterback learning the speed of the next level is to their development.
Mettauer and Milos Spasojevic are both true freshmen in their first year of college, let alone college football. Throwing either player into the starting job against the No. 1 Ducks on Nov. 16 would be a recipe for disaster.
Longo's comments make it sound like the chances of Wisconsin making a change at quarterback at all might be pretty slim this season, but he did say "right now," so there is no way to know for sure whether or not they'd make a change next week against Nebraska or at home against Minnesota to finish this season.
Ultimately, Wisconsin needs substantially better play at the quarterback position if they want any chance of competing against Oregon this week at home.