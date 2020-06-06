Wisconsin and Notre Dame "are still planning to play" its Oct. 3 non-conference contest at historic Lambeau Field, based on a Saturday column released by the president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers.

Mark Murphy and the organization released his "Murphy Takes Five" column on its website on June 6. In the article, which includes a Q & A section, a fan asked the exec if he thought college football would be played this upcoming season. Further, the person followed up with an inquiry about the NFL having any possible updates to its schedule if college football did not take place this year.

Murphy started his response as such:

"I'm glad you brought this issue up, Matt. There was a report last week that erroneously stated that the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game this year would be played in South Bend rather than Lambeau Field. We have talked to representatives from both Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and they've confirmed that they are still planning to play the game at Lambeau Field."

The CEO and president of the Packers continued his answer:

"I do think that college football will be played this year. Like the NFL, the colleges have three months before the football season will start, and we will both be able to learn from the other sports over the next few months to see what works and doesn't work in terms of holding games. The colleges also have the issue of whether their campuses will be open to students, which may impact the decision of whether to play games. Obviously, the key factor here will be the status of the virus and how our efforts at slowing the spread have worked."

The report Murphy referenced was an episode of the Irish Illustrated Insider podcast that was published on May 30. A reporter on the show said that "Lambeau Field probably won't be happening either," based on a couple of sources. He stated that it was not official, but also discussed the possibility of Notre Dame hosting the 2020 game because the Fighting Irish are technically the home team.

However, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus first reported on May 31 that "UW insists moving the 2020 game out of Lambeau Field has not been part of any discussions."

In August 2017, the programs announced the two-game series. The Oct. 3, 2020 contest would be played in Green Bay, while the two schools would clash on Sept. 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The 2020 contest will mark the first time Wisconsin and Notre Dame have played since 1964. The Fighting Irish own a 8-6-2 all-time series advantage.