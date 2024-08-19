Wisconsin predicted to face Texas A&M in Music City Bowl
College football's Week Zero kicks off the 2024 season this weekend, as six FBS teams will begin their campaigns. So, what better time than now to make very specific predictions for this season's bowl games?
National college football reporter Brett McMurphy released his preseason projections for every bowl game on Monday and he has the Wisconsin Badgers playing in a bowl game for a 23rd straight season.
He predicts that the Badgers will face Texas A&M on Dec. 30 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. The Action Network projects that the Aggies would be 10.5-point favorites in this hypothetical matchup.
Wisconsin has not played in the Music City Bowl since 2003 when they lost 28-14 to Auburn.
McMurphy projects that 12 Big Ten programs will play in a bowl game this season. With the debut of the new 12-team playoff, bowl season will likely have a different feel in 2024, but a matchup against a top SEC program wouldn't be a bad thing for the Badgers.