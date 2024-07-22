Wisconsin predicted to finish 7th in preseason Big Ten poll
Wisconsin is predicted to finish seventh in the Big Ten this season according to a preseason media poll from Cleveland.com.
The 2024-25 season will be a monumental one for the Big Ten after adding USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to form an 18-team conference. Finishing seventh would put the Badgers nearly inside the top third of the new-look league.
The only returning Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Badgers are Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Iowa.
Wisconsin is coming off a 7-6 season and they lost star running back Braelon Allen and starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai in the offseason. The media seems to think that Luke Fickell will have a bounce-back campaign in year two in Madison.
Wisconsin begins its 2024-25 season Aug. 30 against Western Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium. Believe it or not, the Week 3 showdown with Alabama on Sept. 14 is just 54 days away.