Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi named to Doak Walker Award watch list
The preseason candidates for the 2024 Doak Walker Award, given to the most outstanding running back in college football, were released on Tuesday, and Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi was one of the more than 80 players recognized on the watch list.
Mellusi is one of the most experienced running backs in the country, entering his sixth season of college football. After transferring to Wisconsin from Clemson before the 2021 season, he has battled injuries across three seasons, but he's totaled more than 1,500 rushing yards.
He played in four games last season, averaging an impressive six yards per carry before suffering a season-ending back injury against Purdue. He has more than 2,100 total yards from scrimmage in his collegiate career.
Heading into 2024, Mellusi will likely split running back duties with Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker, but his experience in the Badgers program gives him a leg up. Mellusi, who will turn 23 in October, will look to be among the leaders of the Badgers offense this upcoming fall.