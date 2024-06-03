Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class rises to 15th in the nation
The Badgers had zero four-star prospects in the 2025 football recruiting class until two committed over the weekend. Offensive lineman Logan Powell and cornerback Rukeem Stroud committing over the weekend helped boost Wisconsin's recruiting class to No. 15 in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Powell and Purcell help the Badgers absorb the 2025 blow of again not landing the best players in the state. The top two recruits, per 247Sports, in Wisconsin's 2025 graduating class – tight end James Flanigan and tackle Owen Strebig – are both committed to Notre Dame.
Fickell is trying to get on track after the top three players in 247Sports' rankings within Wisconsin's borders all went elsewhere in 2024. Top recruit, Garrett Sexton, chose Penn State, while fellow offensive lineman and the No. 2 rated player in Wisconsin, Nathan Roy, is off to Minnesota. The No. 3 player, running back Corey Smith, also picked Penn State.
Powell, a native of Phoenix, is Arizona’s No. 2-ranked recruit and the No. 25-ranked offensive tackle nationally, according to 247Sports. Stroud, a native of Tampa, Fla., is a three-star prospect per 247Sports and a four-star prospect as ranked by Rivals.
Overall, the Badgers have 13 commits in the 2025 class. You can see them all here.